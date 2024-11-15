Would UFC DQ Jones if he bites Stipe's ear off?

Jones is the MMA Goat. I put him ahead of Fedor as #1. He will do anything he can to win. He fights like a dog when cornered and breaks rules all the time.



My question is simple and apt given the Tyson fight tonight. If Stipe touches Bones and he gets bitey with Stipes ear like Tyson did, would the ref DQ him? I'd bet they don't take a point.



Would ref DQ JJ for shanking an opponent? I honestly don't know. Dana loves him too much.