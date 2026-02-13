Would u wanna watch Francis n vs Alex perera in ufc fight

Dominos is legit... Just Eat Homie

dominos-pizza-pizza.gif
 
Fuck, I wouldn't mind a slice of some cheesy pepperoni pizza! With sausage and bacon with some green peppers and mushrooms and onion as well! Now you are eating your vegetables without even realizing it.
 
I'd watch for sure but its not my first choice for a match up. Thats being said
It could be interesting.
 
I think Periera would punch inside of Ngannous attacks and absolutely crush Francis in the first round. I have no hate for Big Frank, but I would love to see it.
 
I don't respect any Sherdogger that eats cheap shitty pizza like Dominoes, sorry. You don't get 6'8" and a ripped 350 pounds on that.
I been eating tons of eggs and then I flex on my wife and she says yea lookin lean and im like man I thought I was big af I gotta eat cheeseburgers or steroids
 
Domino tried to expand in my country just to fail miserably, that stuff is barely considered pizza here.
 
I wouldn't WANT to watch that fight as a speculative matchup

But if that fight was made I would absolutely watch the hell out of it


Solid chance it ends in the first exchange and I think I'd favour Poatan.
 
I don't respect any Sherdogger that eats cheap shitty pizza like Dominoes, sorry. You don't get 6'8" and a ripped 350 pounds on that.
If you can get enough lumps in close enough proximity, you can claim those as abs.
 
