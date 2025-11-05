  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Would Todays HW Division Fear the Consequences?

With how weak today's HW division is , I was wondering if Paul Buentello would be a top fighter or possibly even champion. He fought for the title in 05 coming off big wins of Justin Ellers and Kevin Jordan. He fought Reem for the innagual Strikeforce HW championship and was a KOTC champion. He ended his career with a respectable 35-17.

I think he'd run through lower HWs like chocolate peppa pig. I think he'd be top 5 and could possibly KO Tom.
 
I love Paul Buentello. I don't think he'd be champ or even top 15, but he'd definitely do decent against today's heavyweights imo
 
2002-2006 KOTC Buentello would do nasty things to current HWs.

zqAtD1m.gif


Also, he has worked on his ground game. ;)

oWrjFHN.png
 
Just wanted to see if he had any fans in the building


He did not
 
Maybe he'd crack the top 15
 
I don’t think the OP was a question that legitimately needed to be asked, but I still chuckled.
 
He probably thought his catchphrase was going to take off and be on shirts
He did that shit 15 years ago and we all know it still.

"Don't FEAR me"

Everyone knows who you are talking about from 3 words.

It worked.

He was a decent fighter but never won a belt and I'll never forget his name. And I would imagine that is true for quite a lot of people in the MMA fanbase and especially from that era.
 
I still remember when he beat up Baby Fedor on that Affliction show lol
 
I'll always remember him most for the time Arlovski starched him in secrecy in the pocket. That slumping corpse people thought was a concious man.

Boos aplenty until the slow-mo was shown!
 
I'll always remember him most for the time Arlovski starched him in secrecy in the pocket. That slumping corpse people thought was a concious man.

Boos aplenty until the slow-mo was shown!
Such a bizarre KO. He would have faceplanted but his forward momentum landed him on Arlovski's back to smooth his fall.

Then came to pretty quick as I recall.

But Paul was completely out cold on the way down.


Honestly I think Buentello would do pretty good in current mma.

He was a bit of a sniper and he could put a pretty quick an accurate punch on a chin, and he was rangy and good at landing from a distance.

Decent TDD sprawl n brawls skills as I recall and not terrible in the clinch. (Not amazing either but passable)

He wouldn't get to the title but I could see him as a win some lose some perennially middle of the ranks guy.... which isn't saying a whole lot, considering Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis have done ok.
 
Today’s heavyweights would make the mistake of fearing him instead of the consequences.
 
