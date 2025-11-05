Would Todays HW Division Fear the Consequences?

ChrisBenoit
With how weak today's HW division is , I was wondering if Paul Buentello would be a top fighter or possibly even champion. He fought for the title in 05 coming off big wins of Justin Ellers and Kevin Jordan. He fought Reem for the innagual Strikeforce HW championship and was a KOTC champion. He ended his career with a respectable 35-17.
I think he'd run through lower HWs like chocolate peppa pig. I think he'd be top 5 and could possibly KO Tom.
