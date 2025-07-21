  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Would this Max beat the Dustin that beat him in 2019? And is he a better than in 2019?

G

Goat Poster

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 4, 2016
Messages
835
Reaction score
1,712
I really don't think he would have beaten 2019 Dustin and I have big, big doubts that Max is better now.

Max was really close to go out inside 10. I think a 6 years younger Dustin would have taken him out...

I also doubt that Max is better. Probably has more power but besides the Ilia fight he was never as hurt as vs Dustin in 35 pro fights. The chin isn't "cracked" but it doesn't seem the same either. I didn't notice a loss of speed/reflexes but it doesn't mean there isn't some...
He does really seem to have more power and it really seems to be helping him so he may actually be better. I think it's just a different version though. Maybe now he does better vs a wrestler because he can put him out easier and the loss of chin doesn't matter as much...
 
Max's chin has gotten a little worse while his striking has gotten A LOT better.

How is this even a question
 
This is my question and I’ve been waiting for this thread


He isn’t better than 2019. That’s nearly ludicrous. If he is it’s more marginal compared to the ass kicking he took in 2019

What’s the difference here? More preparation time and ability to better adjust to the weight differential
 
Dustin looks old. He's moving old, he's moving slow.

Max is still maintaining his athleticism and speed. We saw these guys fight when they were both in their prime.

Despite Dustin appropriately retiring, Max was still saved by the bell in a thrilling round both guys had big knockdowns.
 
BluntForceTrama said:
This is my question and I’ve been waiting for this thread


He isn’t better than 2019. That’s nearly ludicrous. If he is it’s more marginal compared to the ass kicking he took in 2019

What’s the difference here? More preparation time and ability to better adjust to the weight differential
Click to expand...
rjmbrd said:
Dustin looks old. He's moving old, he's moving slow.

Max is still maintaining his athleticism and speed. We saw these guys fight when they were both in their prime.

Despite Dustin appropriately retiring, Max was still saved by the bell in a thrilling round both guys had big knockdowns.
Click to expand...
The actual difference is that Max evolved and now has a strong and diverse kicking game instead of just being a good boxer.

Dustin still just boxes and jumps for guillotines that go nowhere.

Dustin got left behind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,311
Messages
57,593,184
Members
175,760
Latest member
Stevo76

Share this page

Back
Top