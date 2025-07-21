Would this Max beat the Dustin that beat him in 2019? And is he a better than in 2019?

I really don't think he would have beaten 2019 Dustin and I have big, big doubts that Max is better now.



Max was really close to go out inside 10. I think a 6 years younger Dustin would have taken him out...



I also doubt that Max is better. Probably has more power but besides the Ilia fight he was never as hurt as vs Dustin in 35 pro fights. The chin isn't "cracked" but it doesn't seem the same either. I didn't notice a loss of speed/reflexes but it doesn't mean there isn't some...

He does really seem to have more power and it really seems to be helping him so he may actually be better. I think it's just a different version though. Maybe now he does better vs a wrestler because he can put him out easier and the loss of chin doesn't matter as much...