Would this be illegal or just....

......stupid?

So there I am in line at the bank, I am number 8, it took me 20 minutes to get to number one, I look behind me, 14 people in waiting.

What if I had turned and....

I will sell my spot for five bucks.

Well?
 
it%27s-not-illegal-it%27s-frowned-upon.gif
 
this is worth... what, $5 at most?

the only peoples in a hurry at a bank are robbers nowadays.
 
People in line be busy as F sometimes and everyone is impatient. Offer your spot to the highest bidder, that'd be funny
 
liner said:
People in line be busy as F sometimes and everyone is impatient. Offer your spot to the highest bidder, that'd be funny
Nothing illegal with bartering,

It’s actually a lost art..
 
Could take it up full time and be making 15 bucks an hour tax free
 
My bank is so empty if I were to rob it I'd have to find the security guard to tell the teller to get back into the window so I could pass her the robbery notification. No customers makes it more difficult to find hostages to grab and hold onto for leverage. You can't rob a bank if there is no one inside the bank. The fuck????
 
liner said:
What if a homeless guy just sat at the dmv all day and sold his spot over and over.
It would be something, but he needs a new reason to be in line every single time or he's going to be stopped by police.
 
VinceArch said:
It would be something, but he needs a new reason to be in line every single time or he's going to be stopped by police.
The dmv in Colorado just has a big ass room with chairs and you take a number before sitting down. I want someone to try it
 
liner said:
The dmv in Colorado just has a big ass room with chairs and you take a number before sitting down. I want someone to try it
If someone does try it and is successful, you be sure to come back to this thread and let me know ;)
 
My bank has one teller window and someone isn't always there. The rest of it is couches and tables.

It has three drive up ATMs and one of those secure indoor ones.

I'm pretty sure no one but old people go in unless they need an appointment with someone.

Maybe you can get 75 cents and a butterscotch candy.
 
Yes its illegal and you will be arrested on the spot. Then you are denied a fair trial and you go straight to a maximum security prison in Russia (Siberia to be exact).
 
Illegal as banks tend to have a no soliciting rule.
 
