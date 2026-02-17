Would this be illegal or just....

Sir Elzio Dennick
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2023
- Messages
- 5,009
- Reaction score
- 2,993
......stupid?
So there I am in line at the bank, I am number 8, it took me 20 minutes to get to number one, I look behind me, 14 people in waiting.
What if I had turned and....
I will sell my spot for five bucks.
Well?
So there I am in line at the bank, I am number 8, it took me 20 minutes to get to number one, I look behind me, 14 people in waiting.
What if I had turned and....
I will sell my spot for five bucks.
Well?