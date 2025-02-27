  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Would these Olympic Karate fighters generate high pay per view for the ufc if they crossed over?

They already crossed over to full contact in the Combat leauge which has a mix of karate and Muay Thai fighters.

Would there be huge response from the public to see them in the UFC as well?

Things I want to know ..

How much would they slow down under mma rules

How hard do they punch compared to mma fighters

How good are their innate grappling abilities




Don't know about inate grappling ability. I have had newbies tap from just being put in side control and not being able to get out. I don't know if anyone has inate ability, I guess strength and they don't seem very strong
 
The MMA dojo we used had this kinda karate class before we started.

It would also be showing tourney fights on the TV's in there.

It's pretty goofy to watch even though there are obviously some legit techniques. The rules is straight up fruit booty.
 
That karate gnp is always hilarious as if they're delivering a kill shot with that grounded punch.
I mean, yeh, those punches are intended to end a fight.

Anderson Silva used to throw his GNP when standing over hurt opponents in a similar way. Seemed hard to defend for MMA guys because they weren't expecting the timing and accuracy of them. Always thought it was cool how he did that.
 
TMA is at an all time low in regards to the general public's opinion of it. Every aspect has been debunked in some form or another to the point that even arts that are effective such as tae kwon do are seen as a joke by most people these days. So to answer your question, no.
 
it was funny then, but it ain't funny now
Those are olympians? The Italian guy looks like fucking trash.

Also those sport combat point thingys are gay as fuck. People screaming all the time for nothing.
 
i think they could transition IF Olympic contact sports weren't so pussified. they took away a dude's gold medal for head kick KO'ing his opponent because the kick was deemed "too forceful" meanwhile in MMA he would've gone viral and gotten 50gs backstage bonus for the exact same kick.
 
i think they could transition IF Olympic contact sports weren't so pussified. they took away a dude's gold medal for head kick KO'ing his opponent because the kick was deemed "too forceful" meanwhile in MMA he would've gone viral and gotten 50gs backstage bonus for the exact same kick.
And tons of pussy
 
There would be about zero response from the public because who's buzzing about them as they are right now anyway? Very few TDA fans.
 
