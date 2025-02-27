Intermission
They already crossed over to full contact in the Combat leauge which has a mix of karate and Muay Thai fighters.
Would there be huge response from the public to see them in the UFC as well?
Things I want to know ..
How much would they slow down under mma rules
How hard do they punch compared to mma fighters
How good are their innate grappling abilities
