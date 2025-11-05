  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Would the UFC ever do a Battle of the Sexes fight?

Tennis has done this for years, with a lower ranked male against a higher ranked women. Always gets people talking.

Maybe an unranked male from 125 or 135 vs a top female contender or champ?
 
Never gonna happen in mma lol
 
Absolutely not lol.
 
There is a big difference between a tennis match like this, and say a low ranked BW beating the shit out of Kayla Harrison
 
There is a big difference between a tennis match like this, and say a low ranked BW beating the shit out of Kayla Harrison
It does make you wonder how a Chris Moutinho would do against Kayla? If it stayed standing up, yeah she'd probably get KOd but if she could bumrush him and get him to the ground...

She legitimately looks to have more lean muscle mass than he does.
 
Remember when the Williams sisters said they could beat anyone out of the top 200 so the 203rd guy challenge them both?

He played a round of golf before the matches and still beat them both back to back 6-1 and 6-2.
 
The tennis match in OPs post is using modified rules and a modified court. They will shrink her side of the court by 9% in width and length. Each only gets one serve (which is actually dumb on her part since Krygios has a far better and more accurate first serve). Not exactly equality lol.
 
Ronda vs Floyd in the cage ! Its funny happening ! <GinJuice>
 
The tennis match in OPs post is using modified rules and a modified court. They will shrink her side of the court by 9% in width and length. Each only gets one serve (which is actually dumb on her part since Krygios has a far better and more accurate first serve). Not exactly equality lol.
How would they convert that to MMA standards? Maybe the ladies get a couple free shots in before the bell?
 
I believe the idea behind only one serve is that it will reduce the upper power limit on serves...i.e., both of them will essentially be making second serves every time.

Yes, that hurts them both...but (theoretically) it should at least result in her being better able to deal with his service game.
 
They've been doing it for a while in tennis. But its usually a low ranked or very old male player (like when billie jean king was 29 and beat a 55 year old dude)... vs the top womens player. and there are usually handicaps in place.

williams sisters got smoked back to back but some 200 ranked guy getting off the couch, after they said they could beat a male player outside the top 200.
 
