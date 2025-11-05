Would the UFC ever do a Battle of the Sexes fight?

Tennis has done this for years, with a lower ranked male against a higher ranked women. Always gets people talking.
Maybe an unranked male from 125 or 135 vs a top female contender or champ?
There is a big difference between a tennis match like this, and say a low ranked BW beating the shit out of Kayla Harrison
Aspinal post eye poke vs nunes!Kayla vs Cejudo
The tennis match in OPs post is using modified rules and a modified court. They will shrink her side of the court by 9% in width and length. Each only gets one serve (which is actually dumb on her part since Krygios has a far better and more accurate first serve). Not exactly equality lol.
The tennis match in OPs post is using modified rules and a modified court. They will shrink her side of the court by 9% in width and length. Each only gets one serve (which is actually dumb on her part since Krygios has a far better and more accurate first serve). Not exactly equality lol.