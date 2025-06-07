Elections Would the left be more supportive of a JD Vance presidency?

So in normal reality terms it looks like Trump is going to be impeached. If Vance is to take over will this reduce some of the tension or will it just remain the same?

Would it placate some of the tension and drift the elections back to some form of moderacy or will it continue to veer out of control?
 
Trump is getting impeached?

lol… ok
 
I wish jd Vance would take over.

I can't answer for the leftists of the forum but I feel like the answer is no. They aren't going to be happy with a republican in charge no matter who and jd would become the new hitler the second he took over the presidency.
 
No. They will scream fascism, couch, racist etc etc etc
 
