Would pay Sheila for her um…. services?

Sakuraba is #1

163725.jpg


The 85-year-old Sheila Vogel-Coupe is living the dream, pulling in a whopping £250-an-hour ($323) for sex and entertaining up to 10 clients a week—some as young as 20.

After two happy marriages, Sheila decided to spice things up and has been working as an escort for four years. Her husbands both passed away from illness, but I’m sure they’re up there somewhere, high-fiving her for her bold career choice.

Her controversial work hasn’t been without a cost. Most of her family members find it hard to accept and have disowned her. I guess they’re just not ready for their grandma to be the next big thing in the adult entertainment industry!

Now, Sheila only has a good relationship with one of her daughters and her grandson.

Now my question is, who the heck is hiring an 85-year-old granny for sex? Are they looking for someone who can knit them a cozy sweater afterward? Or maybe they just want to hear some of her legendary stories while they’re at it?
 
Props to Sheila. Getting dicked and getting paid for it at 85. GANGSTER SHIT
 
Y’all can hate, but I promise you, you can find even the nastiest person out there and they can still bag cash off of losers. Get it girl!!!
 
Yikes …. Some men have no standards. Terrible. Low value men …
 
Modern men are weak and have no standards , easy time create weak men. Those kind of men should be punished or sent to Dagestan for 2-3 years and come back as real men
 
I believe in this. Every two weeks I hold my hand to the campstove for no less than 13 seconds, and no more than 16. It reminds me about the great fire of Buffalo, and all the brave men who saved the wild geese that day while the weak men stayed home and bedded the strong mens wives who were all too willing, because they were like Sheila here. Shaking it for a dollar and a snack.
 
Her special move is taking out her dentures
<{ohyeah}>
 
