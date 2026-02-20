Would Netflix ever put on a real freak show fight?

Like one famous woman vs two little people?

One real fighter vs multiple lower level opponents?

That sort of thing

Or Jake Paul vs Tyson is about as far as they are willing to go and they think going crazier than that hurts their brand?
 
no they want legit fights and i agree that jake v mike was freakshow they marketed straight and it was presented professionally sort of... ufc on the other hand love to pop the ratings ever now and again with a good freak show fight. cm punk was the last one id say we are due.
 
Netflix fights take place in America and are for American markets, thus they need to be sanctioned by credible commissions. So no, we're not seeing 2 vs 1s on Netflix. Netflix isn't based in Russia.

Something like Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua is freak showish enough.
 
I could easily see Netfix doing something like Eddie Hall vs those two smaller dudes. I'm pretty sure, actually, that Netfllix is bummed that they didn't do that fight....

Or maybe "random guy climbing skyscraper".
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Netflix fights take place in America and are for American markets, thus they need to be sanctioned by credible commissions. So no, we're not seeing 2 vs 1s on Netflix. Netflix isn't based in Russia.
What prevents Netflix from broadcasting a fight from the Bulgaria or Madagascar or whatever?
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
What prevents Netflix from broadcasting a fight from the Bulgaria or Madagascar or whatever?
The same thing that prevents the UFC or any other company. It makes their brand look weaker, hurts their sponsorship, appeals to no one that they want to attract, and is pointless.

They wouldn't need to go to Bulgaria to do that...they could of course just have unsanctioned fights in the US. They don't do that because it makes their product look bad and state commissions like Vegas and New York have influence beyond their official jurisdiction, and wouldn't be too fond of a company doing that either.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
The same thing that prevents the UFC or any other company. It makes their brand look weaker, hurts their sponsorship, appeals to no one that they want to attract, and is pointless.

They wouldn't need to go to Bulgaria to do that...they could of course just have unsanctioned fights in the US. They don't do that because it makes their product look bad and state commissions like Vegas and New York have influence beyond their official jurisdiction, and wouldn't be too fond of a company doing that either.
How would Netlfix hurt their sponsorship appeal when it is this big?
Netflix pretty much wants to appeal to all the people that used to have / have cable. It is not naughties HBO.

Why would the commissions care? They do not care about the divisive Trump worship.
 
they're doing an entire card of freakshow fights. but it just goes to show the potential option for allowing established names to compete outside of the monopolistic contracts that the UFC has been using to manipulate the "top tier" of the sport. why sign a multi fight contract that has blatantly evil resurrection clauses when you can just sign for one prize fight like it use to be? UFC is only the top because they control the exposure of people who dont have better options for pay. they've been doing this since zuffa bought pride and locked the roster into their crippling contracts.
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
How would Netlfix hurt their sponsorship appeal when it is this big?
Because they're putting on a product that would only appeal to low brow people, and sponsors do not think low brow people have money. You're not going to see BMW put an ad on a card that has 2 "midgets" (or whatever crude way they'd promote it) fighting a woman, thus, their sponsors will be weaker for that event.

It is the same reason why Pro Wrestling can have higher ratings than a basketball game but still generate less ad revenue. It was believed that only dumb hicks and kids watch wrestling, therefore, they struggled to get sponsors and ads that pay as much money as a more mainstream sport.

A show has that unsanctioned freak show fighting isn't going to get as much money from sponsors as one that doesn't. That is how it has worked for decades, and how it still works. So that would be one of the reasons why they wouldn't bother doing it.

Why do you think they don't just purchase ) that stuff from the many promotions in Eastern Europe that do that? (or just give them a streaming deal). Because they're not worth anything. Not enough demand for them. People do not care about it.

Nizam al-Mulk said:
Netflix pretty much wants to appeal to all the people that used to have / have cable. It is not naughties HBO.
Netflix still has target demographics just like any other company. Personal example, most of the stuff I consume is not on Netflix, therefore, Netflix obviously does not appeal to everyone. Being the most popular does not mean that it appeals to everyone - they are very different things.

I am not sure what you mean by naughties HBO, but putting on freakshow fighting would appeal to niche audiences not widespread audiences. You're basically not connecting that the reason why they wouldn't put 2 vs 1 dwarf fighting is the same reason why they do not put pornography.
Nizam al-Mulk said:
Why would the commissions care? They do not care about the divisive Trump worship.
It undermines their influence.
 
loisestrad said:
I could easily see Netfix doing something like Eddie Hall vs those two smaller dudes. I'm pretty sure, actually, that Netfllix is bummed that they didn't do that fight....

Or maybe "random guy climbing skyscraper".
Random? How dare you?
 
MrBean said:
Random? How dare you?
I know Alex Honnold isn't a random dude (if that's what you're referring to).

It was my (joke) suggestion to take the concept a step further and now have some random dude climb a scyscraper (a freak climb, if you will, as the equivalent to a freak fight ..)
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
Like one famous woman vs two little people?

One real fighter vs multiple lower level opponents?

That sort of thing

Or Jake Paul vs Tyson is about as far as they are willing to go and they think going crazier than that hurts their brand?
It's not a freak show but Ronda and Gina are two middle-aged women who haven't fought in MMA in years.
 
Asks about freak show fights.

Immediately mentions Paul vs. Tyson and discusses as if it were a real fight.
 
