Nizam al-Mulk said: How would Netlfix hurt their sponsorship appeal when it is this big?

Nizam al-Mulk said: Netflix pretty much wants to appeal to all the people that used to have / have cable. It is not naughties HBO.

Nizam al-Mulk said: Why would the commissions care? They do not care about the divisive Trump worship.

Because they're putting on a product that would only appeal to low brow people, and sponsors do not think low brow people have money. You're not going to see BMW put an ad on a card that has 2 "midgets" (or whatever crude way they'd promote it) fighting a woman, thus, their sponsors will be weaker for that event.It is the same reason why Pro Wrestling can have higher ratings than a basketball game but still generate less ad revenue. It was believed that only dumb hicks and kids watch wrestling, therefore, they struggled to get sponsors and ads that pay as much money as a more mainstream sport.A show has that unsanctioned freak show fighting isn't going to get as much money from sponsors as one that doesn't. That is how it has worked for decades, and how it still works. So that would be one of the reasons why they wouldn't bother doing it.Why do you think they don't just purchase ) that stuff from the many promotions in Eastern Europe that do that? (or just give them a streaming deal). Because they're not worth anything. Not enough demand for them. People do not care about it.Netflix still has target demographics just like any other company. Personal example, most of the stuff I consume is not on Netflix, therefore, Netflix obviously does not appeal to everyone. Being the most popular does not mean that it appeals to everyone - they are very different things.I am not sure what you mean by naughties HBO, but putting on freakshow fighting would appeal to niche audiences not widespread audiences. You're basically not connecting that the reason why they wouldn't put 2 vs 1 dwarf fighting is the same reason why they do not put pornography.It undermines their influence.