Would muscular 245-lb Jon Jones steamroll the heavyweight division?

A

abracadordosaco**

Banned
Banned
Joined
Oct 23, 2013
Messages
2,289
Reaction score
0
Like the current lanky 205-lb Jon Jones has the light-heavyweight division?

I say yes for obvious reasons:

1. Solid wrestling base

2. Dat 84" reach, still a big (albeit slightly lesser) advantage over most competition.

3. God-given athleticism. Superior genes wouldn't be hindered by the weight gain.

Cain already rules the division with no immediate serious threats, and he's just a shorter, smaller, and shorter-limbed version of what Jones would be at heavyweight.

Thoughts?
 
Cain, Jds, cormier, browne and overeem would dominate him. I'd also favour hunt and werdum.
Jones gets by on a massive reach advantage and beating smaller guys, and I don't think he'd be taking down Jds, Cain, cormier or overeem, or even attempting to with werdum.
And as far as athleticism goes, he only gets to throw the spinny stuff because of his reach. The spinning stuff would seriously backfire against someone like an overeem
 
Well, he'd have to have a completely different anatomy, dedicate about 2 years to lifting, or be on some high level gear.

So, yes, this imaginary figure would probably be very dangerous at HW.
 
No. He gets knocked out by Cain, JDS and Cormier, and loses to Werdum, Overeem regardless of the weight he puts on
 
A muscled Jones would do very well at HW -- probably top 5 -- but I doubt he'd be able to unseat Cain, and dudes like JDS -- devastating strikers with excellent TDD -- would be hell on Jones. Jones is also not known for his KO power, something that'd be an even bigger liability at HW.

Steamroll? No. Contender, maybe champion? Absolutely.
 
I am 95% sure that Cain can out cardio 205 Jones any day of the week. Jones ain't controlling Cain that is for sure. He should stay at light heavy where he can enjoy his superhuman wingspan advantage.
 
His legs would still be naturally small and he'd have the most bizarre frame in UFC Heavyweight history.
 
Da Speeit said:
Well, he'd have to have a completely different anatomy, dedicate about 2 years to lifting, or be on some high level gear.

So, yes, this imaginary figure would probably be very dangerous at HW.
Click to expand...

Something tells me he'd wanna have a chat with this guy:

LA36b9x.jpg
 
He would do very well at HW, just not sure how well.
 
Unless his legs got bigger and stronger, then he would break (literally) to the likes of Alistar Overeem and Pat Barry.
 
Da Speeit said:
Well, he'd have to have a completely different anatomy, dedicate about 2 years to lifting, or be on some high level gear.

So, yes, this imaginary figure would probably be very dangerous at HW.
Click to expand...

lol completely this.


might as well ask how well an iron chinned Reem or Buakaw with Olympic wrestling would do.
 
abracadordosaco said:
Like the current lanky 205-lb Jon Jones has the light-heavyweight division?

I say yes for obvious reasons:

1. Solid wrestling base

2. Dat 84" reach, still a big (albeit slightly lesser) advantage over most competition.

3. God-given athleticism. Superior genes wouldn't be hindered by the weight gain.

Cain already rules the division with no immediate serious threats, and he's just a shorter, smaller, and shorter-limbed version of what Jones would be at heavyweight.

Thoughts?
Click to expand...

Cain is a lot different than Jones. So I don't really know what you mean with that comparison. Jones has a style that is based around his physical attributes, using his unique reach advantage and size to overwhelm and break opponents. Cain has no physical advantages over his opponents as far as size or reach, although he's deceptively strong and of course his work rate is unbelievable.

And athleticism can certainly be effected by weight gain. Look at how boxers sometimes are totally different fighters at a weight class just 10lbs above their normal weight.

If you don't think him turning into the Reem will effect his cardio and his agility, especially his mobility and how nimble he is on his feet, I don't really know what to say.

He'd probably end up being like Walt "The Big Ticket" Harris.
 
Last edited:
Muscular Jones would be on par with Pre-Diverticulitis Brock IMO.
 
Is Muscular Jones the new Healthy Shogun? Motivated BJ? Chuck with that look in his eyes? Broke Fitch? Married Burkman? Top 5 p4p Rousey?

Oh sorry that last one is a myth.
 
It's hard to say what would happen because we don't know how his fighting style would change to compensate for the added weight, much less how other things such as his cardio, his pace of fighting, power etc... There's too many unknowns to compensate for with no baseline to compare it to because there isn't a similar fight to Jones who's moved from LHW to HW.
 
Spath said:
Is Muscular Jones the new Healthy Shogun? Motivated BJ? Chuck with that look in his eyes? Broke Fitch? Married Burkman? Top 5 p4p Rousey?

Oh sorry that last one is a myth.
Click to expand...

Don't forget Pre-Stomach Aids Brock and New Old Vitor
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
Cain is a lot different than Jones. So I don't really know what you mean with that comparison. Jones has a style that is based around his physical attributes, using his unique reach advantage and size to overwhelm and break opponents. Cain has no physical advantages over his opponents as far as size or reach, although he's deceptively strong and of course his work rate is unbelievable.
Click to expand...

I meant in terms of them both being top-level wrestlers, but yes you're absolutely correct in that they have vastly different styles.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,410
Messages
57,470,380
Members
175,720
Latest member
mtzy

Share this page

Back
Top