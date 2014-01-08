Would muscular 245-lb Jon Jones steamroll the heavyweight division?

abracadordosaco**
Like the current lanky 205-lb Jon Jones has the light-heavyweight division?
I say yes for obvious reasons:
1. Solid wrestling base
2. Dat 84" reach, still a big (albeit slightly lesser) advantage over most competition.
3. God-given athleticism. Superior genes wouldn't be hindered by the weight gain.
Cain already rules the division with no immediate serious threats, and he's just a shorter, smaller, and shorter-limbed version of what Jones would be at heavyweight.
Thoughts?
