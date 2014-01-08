Would muscular 245-lb Jon Jones steamroll the heavyweight division?

abracadordosaco said: Like the current lanky 205-lb Jon Jones has the light-heavyweight division?



I say yes for obvious reasons:



1. Solid wrestling base



2. Dat 84" reach, still a big (albeit slightly lesser) advantage over most competition.



3. God-given athleticism. Superior genes wouldn't be hindered by the weight gain.



Cain already rules the division with no immediate serious threats, and he's just a shorter, smaller, and shorter-limbed version of what Jones would be at heavyweight.



Cain is a lot different than Jones. So I don't really know what you mean with that comparison. Jones has a style that is based around his physical attributes, using his unique reach advantage and size to overwhelm and break opponents. Cain has no physical advantages over his opponents as far as size or reach, although he's deceptively strong and of course his work rate is unbelievable.And athleticism can certainly be effected by weight gain. Look at how boxers sometimes are totally different fighters at a weight class just 10lbs above their normal weight.If you don't think him turning into the Reem will effect his cardio and his agility, especially his mobility and how nimble he is on his feet, I don't really know what to say.He'd probably end up being like Walt "The Big Ticket" Harris.