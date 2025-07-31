Criminal lawyers divided on whether charges should have been brought against Conor McGregor Award for damages against Conor McGregor seen as low by some but indicates jury did not believe martial arts fighter

Now that a conclusion was reached on the civil case, the question remains, would Mcgregor have been convicted in a criminal trial?Probably not.In 2020, the prosecutors office declined to prosecute Mcgregor due to lack of DNA evidence, cctv footage, lack of eye witnesses and inconsistent testimony.After a very low finding of civil damages in the civil case, and the evidence that was presented, many lawyers thought the prosecutors office made the right call and that Conor would not be found guilty under a higher threshold of criminal guilt, although some attorneys think it may be possible.I think the important questions remains, would Mcgregor have been convicted? And I think the answer is almost certainly no.“When the DPP decided in 2020 not to recommended criminal charges against McGregor, Hand was upset and sought an explanation.In response, she was told her case had been assessed in the office and the advice sought of a senior counsel, leading to the decision that the evidence did not support a reasonable prospect of McGregor being convicted.Hand asked for a review, and one was carried out. The review, by the DPP, upheld the original decision, with Hand being told the case was a complex one, not least because McGregor’s friend, James Lawrence, claimed he had consensual sex with her in the hours after the encounter with McGregor.Other factors cited included alcohol and drug consumption, and CCTV footage from the hotel. Hand was assured the involvement of McGregor was not a factor in the DPP’s decision.The jury awarded general damages of €60,000 and special damages of €188,000 against McGregor. They made no finding against Lawrence.”