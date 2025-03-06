  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Would Jones losing by K.O be the biggest upset of all time?

WillyWarminski

WillyWarminski

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Sep 4, 2024
Messages
360
Reaction score
574
If he fights again, unless he calls out Fedor, it will be against Poatan or Aspinall.

Regardless of the outcome, would seeing Jones get put away (by either of them) be the biggest upset of all time?

I can't imagine one bigger, given the time Bones has been in the sport and the bigger MMA fanbase than 10 or more years ago.

Seeing Fedor tap was huge.
Seeing Aldo sleep.
Few could be bigger than a k.o loss for Jones, or is there something bigger?
 
His career at LHW is a done deal. Whatever he does at heavyweight shouldn't make much of a difference, especially at 38 years old. Same deal with any other aging champion.

On that very same note, Alex Pereira is the same age and he's fighting all the top fighters at lhw without dragging his heels. That's pretty impressive in my book
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Maybe 10 years ago but now, not really no.

He’s avoiding any real contenders so it doesn’t happen. Those other GOAT’s didn’t
Click to expand...
Yeah, I can get on board with that. I agree that Jones is possibly the only G.O.A.T nomimee to fall off a cliff with the ducking.

He seems to have lost a lot of believers in his current ability.
 
Jones losing by KO was the only way I saw him losing since 2010s. His built at LHW at that time along with his very good fight IQ makes me believe he won't ever lose by decision. I legit thought Machida Era would end him until they stood side by side in the ring and I saw the size difference.

Flush KO is the only way to win him, imho.
 
not really bro its HW. shit can get ugly at a moments notice and Jones is nowhere near as fast as he once was
 
WillyWarminski said:
Yeah, I can get on board with that. I agree that Jones is possibly the only G.O.A.T nomimee to fall off a cliff with the ducking.

He seems to have lost a lot of believers in his current ability.
Click to expand...
I was so excited to see what he could do at HW. What a letdown. I just wish they’d strip him because this is insane at this point.

I was really intrigued if the smartest fighter of all time could overcome Father Time with his GOAT IQ and still win past his prime. Turns out he was too scared to try. Damn.
 
5crew said:
Jones losing by KO was the only way I saw him losing since 2010s. His built at LHW at that time along with his very good fight IQ makes me believe he won't ever lose by decision. I legit thought Machida Era would end him until they stood side by side in the ring and I saw the size difference.

Flush KO is the only way to win him, imho.
Click to expand...
And yet somehow, Reyes 123
 
At this point in time? no. If anything against Aspinall it would be the likely outcome.

People get hung up on the Jon Jones aura, but the guy is a few months off turning 38 and his resume in the last literally SEVEN years wouldnt get anyone else onto the p4p top 10 list.
 
Aspinall is the betting favourite. If he was fighting Black Beast, sure. But at 38 against Aspinall it shouldn't be remotely surprising.
 
A flush KO would be appreciated by 95% of the MMA community, no matter who gives it to him. It would be only an upset for JBJ himself and his nuthuggers.
But I don´t think, even if Dana calls so, he ever will fight a guy who would be able to KO him. Gane wasn´t because his ground game is non existent, at least against a JBJ. And old Miocic was only in for a last paycheck, nobody really believed he would be the guy after 3 years out and two devastating KO´s for himself in his last fights.
But HW is a shit show for a long time now, it´s the only reason Jones became one. There are to much opportunities for big guys in sport, no need for them to negotiate with the bald goof for peanuts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,700
Messages
56,982,652
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top