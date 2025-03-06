Would Jones losing by K.O be the biggest upset of all time?

WillyWarminski
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2024
- Messages
- 360
- Reaction score
- 574
If he fights again, unless he calls out Fedor, it will be against Poatan or Aspinall.
Regardless of the outcome, would seeing Jones get put away (by either of them) be the biggest upset of all time?
I can't imagine one bigger, given the time Bones has been in the sport and the bigger MMA fanbase than 10 or more years ago.
Seeing Fedor tap was huge.
Seeing Aldo sleep.
Few could be bigger than a k.o loss for Jones, or is there something bigger?
Regardless of the outcome, would seeing Jones get put away (by either of them) be the biggest upset of all time?
I can't imagine one bigger, given the time Bones has been in the sport and the bigger MMA fanbase than 10 or more years ago.
Seeing Fedor tap was huge.
Seeing Aldo sleep.
Few could be bigger than a k.o loss for Jones, or is there something bigger?