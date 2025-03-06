Would Jones losing by K.O be the biggest upset of all time?

A flush KO would be appreciated by 95% of the MMA community, no matter who gives it to him. It would be only an upset for JBJ himself and his nuthuggers.

But I don´t think, even if Dana calls so, he ever will fight a guy who would be able to KO him. Gane wasn´t because his ground game is non existent, at least against a JBJ. And old Miocic was only in for a last paycheck, nobody really believed he would be the guy after 3 years out and two devastating KO´s for himself in his last fights.

But HW is a shit show for a long time now, it´s the only reason Jones became one. There are to much opportunities for big guys in sport, no need for them to negotiate with the bald goof for peanuts.