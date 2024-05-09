Would it be possible for a former UFC champ to return after a 10 year hiatus and become champ again, like George Foreman did?

I can't think of a single former champ that could go through a decade long layoff and come back to win a title in the UFC, and that includes the all-time greats. Someone would have had to win the title early on, and retire mid-to-late 20's just to even have a chance at it.



MMA is a much different animal than boxing, and it is still evolving to this day. The young up and coming fighters are all fairly well-rounded right out of the gate.