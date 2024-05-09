Would it be possible for a former UFC champ to return after a 10 year hiatus and become champ again, like George Foreman did?

tenniswhiz
I’ve been watching Foreman’s old fights and find him to be an incredibly inspiring man.
It made me wonder. Is it possible for a former UFC champ to come back after a long break and win the belt again?
Which former champ would have the best chance of pulling it off?
