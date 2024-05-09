Would it be possible for a former UFC champ to return after a 10 year hiatus and become champ again, like George Foreman did?

T

I’ve been watching Foreman’s old fights and find him to be an incredibly inspiring man.

It made me wonder. Is it possible for a former UFC champ to come back after a long break and win the belt again?

Which former champ would have the best chance of pulling it off?
 
Foreman retired at 28, no one in MMA would do that and waste their prime earning years.
 
Foreman was a truly rare talent.
v0976S.gif

hcTdV5.gif
 
No. I can't really think of any that would still be young enough. Brock Lesnar could have won the vacant title against Gane that Jones did, maybe, but the Hunt fight kind of ruined that 10 years off thing. Would have to be one of the heavier divisions because even Khabib in 6 years would be in his 40s fighting at LW.
 
I can't think of a single former champ that could go through a decade long layoff and come back to win a title in the UFC, and that includes the all-time greats. Someone would have had to win the title early on, and retire mid-to-late 20's just to even have a chance at it.

MMA is a much different animal than boxing, and it is still evolving to this day. The young up and coming fighters are all fairly well-rounded right out of the gate.
 
Probably not, but if anybody could it would be GSP. There hasn’t been anybody since him that he wouldn’t beat now.. If he took it seriously, and not just for a paycheque.

Just my opinion.
 
Jon Jones has fought only 8 times in the last 10 years
 
No. I can't really think of any that would still be young enough. Brock Lesnar could have won the vacant title against Gane that Jones did, maybe, but the Hunt fight kind of ruined that 10 years off thing. Would have to be one of the heavier divisions because even Khabib in 6 years would be in his 40s fighting at LW.
Lesnar is the one that instantly sprang to mind for me as well, if only for his ridiculous athleticism and wrestling ability.
 
gsp did it technically

*edit*
missed the 10 year part. he was only out for 4 or 5
gsp can beat Leon or DDP right now if he came out potentially. He is in good shape and training. May be not locks, but he'll have 35-45% chance.
 
Yeah, im 100% Aldo over Aljo. Aljo is good but he's nowhere near Aldo. But I see where you coming from, Aldo should feel the tear and wear more soon enough
oh... the aljo reference was a troll. i suck at trolling :(
 
No. GSP and Jones are the closest your going to get. Khabib could potentially come back at WW and win a title at 40
 
Even Foreman was lucky he had a good match up to gain the belt.
 
