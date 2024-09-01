F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,722
- Reaction score
- 1,781
Men generally lean right and women generally lean left.
In the military, the men overwhelmingly vote Republican, but at the same time, the women in the military overwhelmingly vote Democrat.
It's just my experience that the men I know in real life who are Democrats are more effeminate and have more compassion, just like women.
I think it's why most fighters are Trump supporters and most posters I think in this forum lean right.
Do you think this statement has truth in it?
There might be some scientific, evolutionary explanation to this. Weaker men need to be taken care of, maybe in the form of government.
In the military, the men overwhelmingly vote Republican, but at the same time, the women in the military overwhelmingly vote Democrat.
It's just my experience that the men I know in real life who are Democrats are more effeminate and have more compassion, just like women.
I think it's why most fighters are Trump supporters and most posters I think in this forum lean right.
Do you think this statement has truth in it?
There might be some scientific, evolutionary explanation to this. Weaker men need to be taken care of, maybe in the form of government.