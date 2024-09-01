emefer said: I wouldn’t consider men that want a strong authoritarian to rule over the people to be very masculine. Click to expand...

I don't know if I agree with you.Males throughout the animal kingdom take on simpler roles. They are more likely to have a simple job and a single leader from which to take direction/gather around, whether that leader is male or female. The less they think, the better. They often have to show off much more to attract mates, and therefore are often more visually spectacular.Female creatures tend to be much more likely to work cooperatively to achieve goals and don't need as much validation. They will rarely have brighter colours/bigger muscles/put in more effort to mate than males.Needing a societal Daddy is very masculine indeed, it's reassuring to a male. Remember, wherever drones appear in nature, they're almost always male. Males are there to follow. They are naturally more adept at being soldiers following an order/defending a territory, even if they're not necessarily more adept at being hunters.It's not much of a win when you break it down, but it's important to some people lol