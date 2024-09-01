International Would it be fair to say that Liberals are generally effeminate?

Men generally lean right and women generally lean left.

In the military, the men overwhelmingly vote Republican, but at the same time, the women in the military overwhelmingly vote Democrat.

It's just my experience that the men I know in real life who are Democrats are more effeminate and have more compassion, just like women.

I think it's why most fighters are Trump supporters and most posters I think in this forum lean right.

Do you think this statement has truth in it?

There might be some scientific, evolutionary explanation to this. Weaker men need to be taken care of, maybe in the form of government.
 
Why are men who don't want a serial philanderer back in The Whitehouse who brags about cheating on all his wives, rapes women, brags about sexually assaulting women and pays off a porn star after fucking her in order to fool the voting public to vote for him, calls our dead military who died for us suckers and losers effeminate?
 
Just because liberals wore powered wigs, that doesn't make them "effeminate."

FLI_02-16-2024_A6_1200x630_v1.jpg
 
fingercuffs said:
Why are men who don't want a serial philanderer back in The Whitehouse who brags about cheating on all his wives, rapes women, brags about sexually assaulting women and pays off a porn star after fucking her in order to fool the voting public to vote for him, calls our dead military who died for us suckers and losers effeminate?
Aren't you the one who said their husband asked if you wanted to leave the country after roe v wade was overturned?

If so that about the most effeminate thing a man could say
 
TadDunbar said:
Aren't you the one who said their husband asked if you wanted to leave the country after roe v wade was overturned?

If so that about the most effeminate thing a man could say
What was your last account name and why were you banned?
 
Jack V Savage said:
I can't get used to how willing people are to make fools of themselves here.
I thought you saw him. Anyway, I can’t resist asking that when people say Jesus ever since watching orgazmo as it’s a running gaffe in the film
 
emefer said:
I wouldn’t consider men that want a strong authoritarian to rule over the people to be very masculine.
I don't know if I agree with you.

Males throughout the animal kingdom take on simpler roles. They are more likely to have a simple job and a single leader from which to take direction/gather around, whether that leader is male or female. The less they think, the better. They often have to show off much more to attract mates, and therefore are often more visually spectacular.

Female creatures tend to be much more likely to work cooperatively to achieve goals and don't need as much validation. They will rarely have brighter colours/bigger muscles/put in more effort to mate than males.

Needing a societal Daddy is very masculine indeed, it's reassuring to a male. Remember, wherever drones appear in nature, they're almost always male. Males are there to follow. They are naturally more adept at being soldiers following an order/defending a territory, even if they're not necessarily more adept at being hunters.

It's not much of a win when you break it down, but it's important to some people lol
 
Anyone who ties masculinity to political parties/politicians is just screeching about their own masculinity issues.
 
Not a huge fan of sweeping generalizations but I think most liberal men just play along with certain things because they think it will make them look progressive to their girlfriend or girls in general. I'll be willing to bet 90% of men both liberal and conservative don't actually believe a trans woman is a real women. I think it's a big act and it goes overboard a lot sometimes but it does make them seem effeminate. Conservatives do similar things like their cult like behavior towards trump which is also not very masculine and imo equally effeminate.
 
