Would Islam fight Belal?

Islam often talked about dreaming for the WW title after fighting Poirier and Arman.

He often talks about fighting Leon later on for the belt as if Leon would beat his teamates, Belal.

In the past, Khabib's team are often vocal about not fighting their teamates. How do you guys think this one would play out if Belal gets the belt?
 
He will forget the name and knock him stiff
 
Watched a Belal interview last night and he was asked exactly that question.

Unsurprisingly it was a categoric No. Both guys are friends and on-and-off training partners. I doubt that fight ever happens.

Plus both have business to take care of in their respective divisions anyway.
 
Belal has achieved Honorary Bath-mate.

They have dominance mounting rules -- like monkey tribes or some shit. But it's behind closed doors.
 
