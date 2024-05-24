Would Islam fight Belal?

Islam often talked about dreaming for the WW title after fighting Poirier and Arman.
He often talks about fighting Leon later on for the belt as if Leon would beat his teamates, Belal.
In the past, Khabib's team are often vocal about not fighting their teamates. How do you guys think this one would play out if Belal gets the belt?
