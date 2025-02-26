  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Would GSP would of been able to beat 2014-2016 Robbie Lawler ?

Equal jab, GSP would had the better Cardio and takedown treat. But 2014 Lawler was very hungry against his fights against prime Hendricks.
 
Lawler did beat Hendricks but other than those fights he never really showed the best defensive wrestling. I feel GSP could've 50-45'd him.
 
Most likely GSP but who knows, he was already declining before Hendricks and he just went into a war with him but who knows.
 
gsp did his first retirement because robbie was right behind him and took out his best buddy rory
 
Prime GSP would be a heavy favorite over any version of Robbie. But 2014-2016 Robbie would have been a very tough fight for 2014-2016 GSP.
 
Robbie Lawler is one of my favorite fighters of all time but GSP is in a different stratosphere skill wise.

The age is the only thing that MIGHT have made it competitive but GSP just had so many more tools and so many more paths to victory.

Robbie is a perfect "sprawl and brawl" fighter. If he can stuff your TDs and force you into his fight he does well. But his fight is pretty much a boxing match with 4oz gloves.

GSP had better long range weapons with his kicks.
GSP would have a monuental edge if wrestling grappling happened.

But biggest problem for Robbie, GSP was perfectly happy to win while fighting SAFE. Georges is not going to brawl with Robbie. He would stay outside, kick and jab and level change and likely win 50-45 or so.

Robbie had a tendency to load up his shots.
You can get away with that if your opponent is tired too.
But I think GSP would game plan for that and have Robbie exhausted by round 3 or 4 just by feinting and making Robbie miss.
 
It all depends on the first takedown attempt by GSP. If, big IF, Robbie can sprawl and defend the TD it's a 50/50 fight. You aren't going to outpoint GSP so you have to hurt him and Robbie can definitely do that.

If GSP can get TDs it will be an easy win for GSP.
 
