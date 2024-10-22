Would Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones be the biggest fight in MMA today?

Would Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones be the biggest fight in MMA today?

  • Yes

    Votes: 4 100.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I can't think of a fight bigger and would be more hyped than these two.

Can you think of potentially bigger fight that they can make nowadays?

Also what would be an equivalent of past superfights in your opinion?

But anyways, It's just so unfortunate that it won't happen.

jon-jones-francis-ngannou-will-fox-black-white-1.jpg
 
5 years ago when francis destroyed stipe

jones stalk has dropped a lot since then. if francis beat him today people will just say it is jones at the end of his career.
 
Maybe aspinal - ngannou ... But the joshua fight has resized francis stock.
 
