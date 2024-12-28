Would Fedor's legacy have been hurt had his first post-Pride losses happened in the UFC instead of Strikeforce?

Söze Aldo
If instead of suffering his first post-Pride loss to Werdum in Strikeforce, it had happened in the UFC, would fans have used that to diminish his legacy as someone who couldn’t dominate outside of Japan in the premier MMA league? (Yes, Strikeforce’s heavyweight division at that time was arguably better than the UFC’s, but perception is everything.)
We see a similar effect on Cro Cop’s legacy due to his UFC losses.
