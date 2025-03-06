  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Would Fedor Emelianenko duck Aspinall like the way Jon Jones is doing?

Would Fedor Emelianenko duck Aspinall like the way Jon Jones is doing?

  • No, he would fight Aspinall without hesitation.

    Votes: 8 88.9%

  • Yes, he would duck him just as hard as Jones is ducking him.

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • I don't know, hard to tell.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    9
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,081
Reaction score
48,907
Given similar circumstances.

Or Fedor is just different warrior breed? Different mentality?

I think Fedor would love the opportunity to fight a young hungry fighter like Aspinall.

Who's well rounded, it would be a great challenge for him.

And an amazing to test his skillset.

fedor-emelianenko-pride-heavyweight-champion-from-2003-2007-v0-deht2lo77kpc1.jpeg
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Given similar circumstances.

Or Fedor is just different warrior breed? Different mentality?

I think Fedor would love the opportunity to fight a young hungry fighter like Aspinall.

Who's well rounded, it would be a great challenge for him.

And an amazing to test his skillset.

fedor-emelianenko-pride-heavyweight-champion-from-2003-2007-v0-deht2lo77kpc1.jpeg
Click to expand...
Fedor would have a bunch of other people fight him first, including Fedor's brother. That way he can better prepare.
 
Fedor is the (real) GOAT. Of course he doesn't duck him, or anyone.
 
I'd take aspinall over fedor but fedor wouldn't duck him
 
This is not even a question one of Fedor's main principles was taking the harder fights or more challenging opponents, he would jump at the opportunity of facing someone like Aspinall, Fedor during his prime years would purposely beat people at their own strengths that alone is risky, the reason I always prefer Fedor over Jones is that Fedor isn't afraid of losing where as Jones will do anything to maintain his record that's what matters most to him his ego and why he had to take PED's and duck Aspinall over fighting 3 year lay off Stipe, Jones is doesn't want to lose to Aspinall and most champs great legends accept that one day they will pass the torch to the next up and coming talent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Fedor Emelianenko, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva or Demetrious Johnson - Which kind of fighter would you want to be?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
784
Chomsky Honk
Chomsky Honk
Ludwig von Mises
Jones has the most rotten legacy of all the all time greats
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
4K
BoxingMMA
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,700
Messages
56,982,652
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top