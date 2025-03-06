Would Fedor Emelianenko duck Aspinall like the way Jon Jones is doing?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,081
- Reaction score
- 48,907
Given similar circumstances.
Or Fedor is just different warrior breed? Different mentality?
I think Fedor would love the opportunity to fight a young hungry fighter like Aspinall.
Who's well rounded, it would be a great challenge for him.
And an amazing to test his skillset.
Or Fedor is just different warrior breed? Different mentality?
I think Fedor would love the opportunity to fight a young hungry fighter like Aspinall.
Who's well rounded, it would be a great challenge for him.
And an amazing to test his skillset.