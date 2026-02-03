Would DC have had a better chance grabbing Cain’s heavyweight title or did dropping to 205 to fight Jon Jones increase his chances?

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Just read the article where DC says he didn’t want to fight Cain even when he was #2 HW in the UFC while Cain was the Champion because of how well Cain treated DC at American Kickboxing Academy and how good of teammates him and Cain became-because of this instead of staying at Heavyweight he decided to drop to 205 and go for Jon’s title and avoid having to fight Cain
My question is….was that the right decision? Did younger HW DC have a better chance grabbing Cain’s belt as opposed to dropping a weight class and fighting Jon (who was basically actually bigger and scarier than Cain)

I just feel like attempting to avoid Cain actually screwed DC over and he perhaps could’ve gotten a belt without having to take the losses (especially the brutal nasty KO of the No contest 2nd Jones fight)

I think I also read somewhere that DC had said something akin to “we figured it out on the mats that Cain was the best guy in the gym” Which would help his decision but I also feel like…if you weren’t beating Cain you damn sure weren’t beating Jon. Also Werdum vs DC woulda been a good matchup and DC was never a large heavyweight-wasn’t even a large light heavyweight but just has that strange body type that makes 185lbs nearly impossible for him to get to.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
DC fighting Jones was his biggest career misstep in my opinion

He still had a fruitful career, but prior to fighting Jones, DC had never even lost a single round at HW

He walked through the Strikeforce HW grandprix, (that Fedor was destroyed in) without a scratch.

Then he never lost a round or even taken down in the UFC HW prior to going to down to dight Jones.

If he had stayed at HW I think he would have been regarded as the best HW ever

Instead he opted out because of his chollo-homie whos now in a state pen repping Sureños
 
He just wasn't gonna fight his bud so this what if has never been interesting to me. If you're that good of friends that you don't want to fight the guy, it's better that you don't imo.
 
cain would beat dc easy. it's a bad style matchup for dc imo
 
FilipEmoFights said:
1) Cain vs. Cormier would've happened after the JDS fight that took place in October 2013, but not long after that Velasquez got injured and was out for 2 years.

2) If Jones was a "bigger and scarier" version of Cain then he wouldn't have ducked Heavyweight for nearly two decades.

3) Cormier said that Cain was better than him and Jones said that Cormier "has the advantage" at Heavyweight.
 
I mean, they both said they wouldn't fight each other so it really was the only option. Definitely a fun fight to think of though but I think Cain in his prime would tear threw anyone in the UFC.
 
icemun said:
Cain whooped DC fat ass in AKA mats
Also Fuc# You
Free Cain
 
I think he would have had a better chance against Cain, not saying he'd win though. Moving to 205 turned out to be the better career move anyway, because of how big the Jones rivalry was and it lead to DC double champ in the long run.
 
jeskola said:
Fedor would have come in and beat them all! since we're doing fantasy bs
Fedor got destroyed in the Strikeforce grand prix that DC walked through to win.

Henderson, Bigfoot all smashed Fedor and DC beat them effortlessly

Different levels here
 
DC did ok in the UFC regardless. He wasn't going to fight his buddy Cain. Jon had his number. Cain could have beaten him also, depending on which version of Cain showed up. Too bad Cain's run at the top was too short. I think he was the best to ever do it for 15 minutes or so.
 
