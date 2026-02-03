Would DC have had a better chance grabbing Cain’s heavyweight title or did dropping to 205 to fight Jon Jones increase his chances?

Just read the article where DC says he didn’t want to fight Cain even when he was #2 HW in the UFC while Cain was the Champion because of how well Cain treated DC at American Kickboxing Academy and how good of teammates him and Cain became-because of this instead of staying at Heavyweight he decided to drop to 205 and go for Jon’s title and avoid having to fight Cain

My question is….was that the right decision? Did younger HW DC have a better chance grabbing Cain’s belt as opposed to dropping a weight class and fighting Jon (who was basically actually bigger and scarier than Cain)



I just feel like attempting to avoid Cain actually screwed DC over and he perhaps could’ve gotten a belt without having to take the losses (especially the brutal nasty KO of the No contest 2nd Jones fight)



I think I also read somewhere that DC had said something akin to “we figured it out on the mats that Cain was the best guy in the gym” Which would help his decision but I also feel like…if you weren’t beating Cain you damn sure weren’t beating Jon. Also Werdum vs DC woulda been a good matchup and DC was never a large heavyweight-wasn’t even a large light heavyweight but just has that strange body type that makes 185lbs nearly impossible for him to get to.