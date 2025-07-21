Would Dana White have a use for making fighters jealous of his favored fighters? Rowdy Roddy Piper on WWE's control tactics

This was pretty interesting to watch. It's someone narrating from Rowdy Roddy Piper's autobiography, selections regarding people Piper hated, and he talks about several things the WWE did to take power away from the fighters (like removing wrestler names from promotional materials so fans would eventually be showing up for the company, not the wrestlers, stripping them of their ability to demand money) which the UFC has been trying to duplicate.He also talks about how McMahon made a point of announcing to all the wrestlers that Sid Vicious would be the future of the company, the most important wrestlers, which immediately turned the wrestlers against him and forced him into the position of being Vince's informant.I'm wondering... we all know about Dana White Privilege, which has led to fighters getting unearned title shots and even doing what I would consider fight rigging (Aljo vs O'Malley), but I'm wondering if there could be a similar advantage to what McMahon did with Vicious. Are there any advantages to singling a fighter out like that, as a recipient of privilege, such as creating informants who would keep you briefed on any talks of unionizing, lawsuits or even what's going on behind-the-scenes regarding contract negotiations or injuries?Or is the industry too different from wrestling to have the same ability to manipulate people, since there's not one "locker room" in MMA and it's a bunch of teams/gyms competing against each other?Have any fighters ever talked about this?Anyways, here's the vid, it has a hilarious thing about Sid Vicious trying to fight an entire bar with a squeegee as his weapon.EDIT: damnit, video won't display. It's calledby Wrestling Bios.