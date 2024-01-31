Media Would Conor Mcgregor Be Even Favored Against ANYBODY in UFC Lightweight Top 10?

I'm sure a post like this has been made in the past, but me and a friend were looking at the rankings.

Would he actually be favored among any of them? Even the 11th ranked BSD and RDA i think he wouldn't be favored against currently.

conor.png
 
He doesn't even fight and that blown up from HGH freak aint fighting ever at 155.
 
I don't think he should be favoured against any ranked lightweight or welterweight.
 
Probably Hooker, Dariush because he's chinny, and not sure where the line is now, but he was a close favorite against Chandler.
 
Dan Hooker maybe, but he can take some shots. What’s up with the two number 11’s?
 
I'm sure a post like this has been made in the past, but me and a friend were looking at the rankings.

Would he actually be favored among any of them? Even the 11th ranked BSD and RDA i think he wouldn't be favored against currently.

He gets beat by everyone on that list.
 
He could beat turner or hooker imo, maybe even Benny now that he’s been KO’d 3 times
I'd for sure favor Turner to beat him and he'd cry "Turner was 3 times my size". I don't give Conor more than 50% vs Chandler or even Hooker at this point. Years of alcoholism and cocaine along with being inactive into his mid 30s....We have no idea where Conors at but it's certain he will be way, way worse than ever. Also this is his first fight back after a compound leg fracture right? Yeah man, not favored vs any of the top 10. Hooker and Jalin shouldn't be top 10 though.
 
I did the math . He's a -350 favorite
 
It's very very slight, but he's already favored against #5 chandler

Screenshot 2024-01-30 at 9.54.06 PM.png
 
So the answer to your question is yes. Probably, thanks for asking.
 
I doubt Conor could keep up with Hooker. Dan takes a bunch of damage but never goes away. Conor would be fucked half-way through round 2.
 
Depends if he regressed.

His demise was greatly overblown when he got knocked out by Dustin. I still think he was in his prime, he just...wasn't able to beat Dustin. The things he was good at he was able to execute against Dustin, his punches DID bother and stagger Dustin and he DID land on Dustin a lot more than vice versa - Dustin is just such a bigger puncher and before Gaethje he blew up everyone who didn't take him down.

If he's about the same as a few years ago, which probably isn't the case but let's give him the benefit of the doubt

I think he is a 40/60 chance against Chandler. Chandler is a better fighter and has better tools, but more so if he takes Conor into deep water or mixes in wrestling. Pure boxing which the bout might turn into because Chandler doesn't care about winning, Conor seems like he has better hands. Either way this is a good fight for him, and Chandler is past his prime as well. A bit of a pick em if Chandler fights ignorantly as he commonly does these days.

Everyone else? I think he beats Hooker rather convincingly. I think he could take Turner in a razor close fight, but Turner is starting to peak so it's possible he's taken another step.

Stylistically, I actually don't think he does bad against Gamrot in a 3 rounder. Conor is not easy to takedown and Gamrot has very little finishing potential. In a 5 rounder though I think Gamrot takes it assuming he doesnt get KTFO.





Conor from 4 years ago or so is still a top ten guy. Again, I have no idea if he is anymore.
 
Conor 4.0 destroys any of those journeymen.
 

I mean he'd probably be only a slight favorite if he fought Nate again,so what does that tell you?
 
RDA tears him up today and when they were scheduled to fight

I wouldn't favor him against any of the current top 10
 
