Sms_productions713 said: Imagine Ngannou vs prime Shane Carwin!



I think tom would have a punchers chance against both until they take him down. More so against Brock cause he didn’t like to be hit. Click to expand...

It is true Lesnar was supposedly not keen on getting cracked in training, but one could argue that was just smart self-preservation. Come fight night, Brock's chin was actually impressive - he took an all-time brutal beating from Carwin that nobody else was taking, came back, and won the fight. People point out that he visibly looked shocked and backtracked quickly after Carwin landed that uppercut. No shit. That power shot finished anyone else of the era. Leaner took it, then sustained a massive beating while Carwin punched himself out, then finally subbed Carwin.Cain ran over him, but Cain ran over everyone at that point. Lesnar absorbed a heck of a beating and kept trying before the ref stepped in. Small sample size, given the length of his career due to the stomach issues, but so far as I could see Lesnar could take a heck of a fucking shot.