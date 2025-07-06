Would BJ be GOAT candidate today had he beaten GSP for the WW tittle in 2009?

pankrat

pankrat

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jul 24, 2016
Messages
13,668
Reaction score
7,990
The posible destruction of Islam by Topuria in a superior weight class got me thinking into its GOAT potential.

Would BJ be in the convo at least for "Mt.Roushmore" had he beat GSP for the WW tittle in 2009? If by brutal KO?

I think so, even losing a controversial dec to Frankie afterwards and the debacle that followed
 
pankrat said:
The posible destruction of Islam by Topuria in a superior weight class got me thinking into its GOAT potential.

Would BJ be in the convo at least for "Mt.Roushmore" had he beat GSP for the WW tittle in 2009? If by brutal KO?

I think so, even losing a controversial dec to Frankie afterwards and the debacle that followed
Click to expand...
Absolutely

GSP is one of the GOATs that seemingly will never be surpassed.

It wouldn't be like the Serra loss because
A 1st fight was razor thin
B BJ was the undisputed LW GOAT until Khabib. Newer fans just dont understand how good BJ was cuz he fought way longer than he should have
 
Yes, beating GSP would put him in the category of the literal best to ever do it. Him losing to Frankie at the time was upsetting because nobody knew who tf Frankie Edgar was. But eventually ppl would've been more forgiving of BJ losing to Frankie after everything he accomplished & did after the BJ fights.

I mean Frankie vs Aldo was one of the few fights that I have ever been ecstatic for.
 
He's still in the GOAT P4P discussion imo. Penn has more top ten wins than Islam and Khabib at LW, was a two division champion, fought guys three times his size, etc. Absolute legend. The end of his career was awful, though.
 
If the question is would he be in the conversation the answer is yes. If the question is would he make it on Rushmore I'm saying no. He'd be in the conversation but the "Mt. Rushmore" conversation is pretty crowded GSP, Anderson, Jones, Fedor, Aldo, MM, BJ, Khabib(say what you will but he's in it)

If you add a GSP finish to that he'd have a legit case but I'd still probably have guys like MM, and Aldo, Anderson ahead of him due to longevity and dominance within a division.

I think the post frankie WW run of him going 0-2-1 actually does hurt him quite a bit in this type of discussion since he was still under 35 iirc
 
Hdfi said:
He's still in the GOAT P4P discussion imo. Penn has more top ten wins than Islam and Khabib at LW, was a two division champion, fought guys three times his size, etc. Absolute legend. The end of his career was awful, though.
Click to expand...
Dude frfr. BJ is one of my all time favorites. I saw multiple BJ fights live. He was one of the few who were truly well rounded back in the day. Dude had such a great career but the end definitely taints his legacy unfortunately, & the whole UFC & K-1 thing kinda sucked but we did get BJ vs Lyoto outta that {<shrug}
 
I would guess he'd be like a Cain Velaquez. I mean assuming he won the WW belt and had to defend against Alves at UFC 100 like GSP, there's just a whole lot of what if's in this scenario. BJ Penn would never of stacked up wins like GSP did after BJ Penn. He's a very talented fighter, but didn't have a great record. Crazy to think BJ never won a LW fight the year after losing to GSP.
 
BJ is so overrated only he can get away with having as much losses as wins and still be considered GOAT, he’s a bum that would lose to the CM Punk’s.
 
His case would be better, but a victory in the second fight would have been a lot more solid
 
If he still ends up getting KO'd by some random fat guy and losing to Siver, prolly not.

A lot of the GOAT debate has to do with visuals, being near a .500 record greatly diminishes how many view your legacy.
 
Beating Prime Hughes was a bigger deal at that time.

Hughes was an unstoppable force.
 
skysports-george-st-pierre_4585317.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,372
Messages
57,526,205
Members
175,739
Latest member
Naveen martin

Share this page

Back
Top