Would BJ be GOAT candidate today had he beaten GSP for the WW tittle in 2009?

The posible destruction of Islam by Topuria in a superior weight class got me thinking into its GOAT potential.
Would BJ be in the convo at least for "Mt.Roushmore" had he beat GSP for the WW tittle in 2009? If by brutal KO?
I think so, even losing a controversial dec to Frankie afterwards and the debacle that followed
