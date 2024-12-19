Would being a Hollywood stuntman be really cool or really stupid?

So I've been watching reruns of The Fall Guy and its an awesome show. Back in the early 80s men still acted like men and it's good to revisit that. Plus they had Markie Post and Heather Thomas for eye candy. And the subject matter is cool too. Hollywood stunt man working as a bounty hunter on the side. What's cooler than that?! It's like Once Upon A Time in Hollywood but for the 80s.



What kid wouldn't have wanted to be a stunt man growing up? Seems like the best job ever. But then I started looking at it realistically. Are stunt people one step up from hookers? They both sell their bodies for pay in dangerous circumstances. And the pay for stunts probably isn't great. Not to be risking your life for a stupid movie! People die doing that shit. There was a stunt man killed making XXX (the Vin Diesel flick) on a parachute being pulled by a boat under a bridge and he was pulled into the side of the bridge. Dead. And I'm not sure he would say it was worth it. Idk.





So what do u think? Would the reality of being a Hollywood stunt man be awesome? Or silly?