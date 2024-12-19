Would being a Hollywood stuntman be really cool or really stupid?

Wilmer Digreux

Wilmer Digreux

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 17, 2023
Messages
1,900
Reaction score
3,604
So I've been watching reruns of The Fall Guy and its an awesome show. Back in the early 80s men still acted like men and it's good to revisit that. Plus they had Markie Post and Heather Thomas for eye candy. And the subject matter is cool too. Hollywood stunt man working as a bounty hunter on the side. What's cooler than that?! It's like Once Upon A Time in Hollywood but for the 80s.

What kid wouldn't have wanted to be a stunt man growing up? Seems like the best job ever. But then I started looking at it realistically. Are stunt people one step up from hookers? They both sell their bodies for pay in dangerous circumstances. And the pay for stunts probably isn't great. Not to be risking your life for a stupid movie! People die doing that shit. There was a stunt man killed making XXX (the Vin Diesel flick) on a parachute being pulled by a boat under a bridge and he was pulled into the side of the bridge. Dead. And I'm not sure he would say it was worth it. Idk.


So what do u think? Would the reality of being a Hollywood stunt man be awesome? Or silly?
 
cliff-booth.gif
 
In my experience all work sucks, just to a different degree

Usually its not the job itself but other people that make it suck
 
One of our Judo instructors is a pro stuntman and has been in a few Hollywood movies including some blockbusters. It sounds like there are irregular hours and sometimes long days but dude gets paid for filming fight scenes and choreographing fights, training and teaching martial arts.

Occupational hazards and all but honestly sounds like a pretty cool living.
 
ChickenBrother said:
One of our Judo instructors is a pro stuntman and has been in a few Hollywood movies including some blockbusters. It sounds like there are irregular hours and sometimes long days but honestly sounds pretty cool. Dude gets paid for filming fight scenes and choreographing fights, training and teaching Judo.

Occupational hazards but honestly sounds like a pretty cool living.
Click to expand...

<mma4>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,918
Messages
56,678,122
Members
175,343
Latest member
World beater

Share this page

Back
Top