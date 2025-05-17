Would Aspinall have been ranked in the heyday of the UFC HW division?

Aspinall is clear as day one of the best HWs to come along in the past 5 years (him and Gane, somehow they haven't fought yet but they're the clear two best).

They both debuted around 5 years ago. Gane fearlessly climbed the ranks at light speed, with a title shot less than 2.5 years after his UFC debut (where he was shellacking Ngannou on the feet effortlessly like no one ever had before, but lost due to not being prepared for Ngannou's wrestling pivot).

Tom on the other hand hasn't fought anyone near the level of Ngannou yet, 5 years into his UFC debut. He won the title off his win over Sergei, who is a good reference point because he's a type fighter in today's division yet got streamrolled by a 38 year old way past prime Overeem inside a round.

Which brings me to the thread topic. Aspinall has been outside of the first round in only one UFC fight, and there's a reason for that, it's because he fought a HW from the better days of the division. Even though Arlovski was 42 and way past his prime, he gave Tom his toughest fight in the UFC so far. It really makes you wonder if Tom could've hung with that era.

Carwin: Shane had an incredible chin so good luck knocking him out in a round like this new generation. What does Tom do when his only gameplan doesn't work? Plus Shane had an collegiate champion wrestling background so the takedown wouldn't be an option either. Shane catches him with his legendary power and puts Tom to sleep. Yes JDS, who is a similar fighter to Tom at first glance, destroyed Carwin, but don't forget JDS back then had a granite chin and elite TDD, neither of which Tom has.

Cain: Destroys Tom similar to JDS 2 and 3 fights, except much GNP since Tom's TDD isn't as good.

JDS: Great fight, similar styles, coin toss.

Stipe: Can hang with Tom on the feet but way better wrestling. Stipe uses the same gameplan he used vs Hunt and wins a dominant UD, especially since Tom probably gasses fast from his explosive style and Stipe could go for days.

Werdum: Tom would probably win this fight due to Werdum's poor wrestling. Huge win for Aspinall as Werdum was a champ.

Overeem: I think Tom catches him and Overeem can't take the shots. Another huge win.

Brock: Unless Tom catches him early, Brock gets the takedown and absolutely mauls Aspinall on the ground. Stuart dominated Tom in wrestling and ground, and Brock was super elite in both areas. One of the best top games we've ever seen plus unlimited cardio.

Ngannou: Rock em sock em robots but Ngannou had an unbreak chin back then and more power. Tom can't play that game with Ngannou, he gets brutally slept.

So Tom goes 2-5 or at best 3-4 in the division if he manages to beat JDS. Either way it's a losing record and he's not ranked in the top 10. Tom is great for his current division but in see him very similar to a Miguel Torres, looks amazing for his division but it's more due to the level of competition.
 
Honestly, other than Ngannou and Stipe I think Tom walks through any HW in UFC history.

Ngannou I feel catches him, we've only ever seen him hurt against AJ and we've seen Tom get clipped coming in a fair few times.
Stipe in his prime I could see surviving a tough first round and picking away at him and getting a late finish or decision win.

Edit: Forgot about DC lol. I'd favour Tom to beat him, but 60/40 in his favour. I can't imagine anyone walking through a prime DC.
 
Tom good enough to have been HW champion in any era. Does that mean he's walking through everyone? Naw. Prime Cain, Werdum, Prime JDS, Francis could have gave him problems. Maybe DC, there are some people who could have gave him a fight.
 
tritestill said:
Tom good enough to have been HW champion in any era. Does that mean he's walking through everyone? Naw. Prime Cain, Werdum, Prime JDS, Francis could have gave him problems. Maybe DC, there are some people who could have gave him a fight.
How can you really tell though? The only decent opposition he has right now is Gane and an old fat LHW and he hasn't fought either. We haven't even gotten to see his defensive wrestling/grappling tested at all, Blaydes got knocked out too fast to even attempt a TD. The only evidence we have is Stuart completely dominating him over a prolonged period with wrestling and then subbing him, granted it was a while ago.
 
Gilday said:
Honestly, other than Ngannou and Stipe I think Tom walks through any HW in UFC history.

Ngannou I feel catches him, we've only ever seen him hurt against AJ and we've seen Tom get clipped coming in a fair few times.
Stipe in his prime I could see surviving a tough first round and picking away at him and getting a late finish or decision win.
Past prime JDS beat prime Stipe and even outgrappled him.

Nobody knows enough about his TDD and cardio to have any clue predicting how he'd do against elite wrestlers like Cain and DC. He hasn't had to defend a single takedown from a legit wrestler since he was taken down multiple times and finished way back by a LHW.

I remember when Gane was an unstoppable force before his TDD got exposed by Ngannou of all people.
 
Lmao all Carwin had was power and 1 round gas tank, fun fighter but by far and away one of the most limited contenders the division ever had. He should not be held as an all time great at all.
 
Gilday said:
Honestly, other than Ngannou and Stipe I think Tom walks through any HW in UFC history.

Ngannou I feel catches him, we've only ever seen him hurt against AJ and we've seen Tom get clipped coming in a fair few times.
Stipe in his prime I could see surviving a tough first round and picking away at him and getting a late finish or decision win.

Edit: Forgot about DC lol. I'd favour Tom to beat him, but 60/40 in his favour. I can't imagine anyone walking through a prime DC.
He thinks its 50/50 against Ngannou. The reality is Aspinalls chances are far worse than that.
 
Remind me again who Aspinall has fought? All you nut huggers need a reality check.....all hype because the HW division is trash right now....
 
Intermission said:
He thinks its 50/50 against Ngannou. The reality is Aspinalls chances are far worse than that.
Why? Aspinall ate a bomb from Pavlovich like it was nothing, and what good chin has Ngannou ever KOd? He took advantage of Blaydes and a bunch of old washed guys.
 
TheNewGame said:
Why? Aspinall ate a bomb from Pavlovich like it was nothing, and what good chin has Ngannou ever KOd? He took advantage of Blaydes and a bunch of old washed guys.
Stronger, more experienced. Likes slugging it out. Is not getting taken down by a jiujitsu brit.
 
Damn man you compared Tom Aspinall to Miguel Torres….
 
