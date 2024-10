Jiri is too aggressive and leave himself wide open for counters. Hes probably one of the most favorable matches for Ank in the top 5.



On paper Rakic was the man to beat Ank. Strong, massive LHW, well rounded, patient, good leg kicks. Sorta similar to Jan, who gave Ank some problems.



Ankalaev leveled up his speed. His hands and counters looked so fast, which is what made Rakic hesitant to open up.