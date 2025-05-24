Would a shorter guy have an easier time landing a flying triangle against a taller guy?

JakePaulMMA
We all know that a shorter man may have an incredible vertical leap relative to his size, but a taller opponent would have longer bones, which can only be oriented in specific ways... in normal circumstances.
If a short guy was able to get double underhooks, could he land a flying triangle during the taller fighters attempt to back his hips up against the fence and create seperation?
Bones dont bend (not supposed to), so this is to the shorter man's leverage, and jiu jitsu is very much about leverage. What say you?
