When it comes to TV series i would say that Marlo Stanfield from the Wire takes the cake , no redeeming qualities , just a monster interested in power and nothing else.
When it comes to movies i would choose Palpatin from Star Wars , also no redeeming qualities and ready to kill millions to get more power , what are your picks ?
