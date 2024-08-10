Worst villain in a movie or a TV series in history ?

Laza cds mma

Laza cds mma

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
1,024
Reaction score
491
When it comes to TV series i would say that Marlo Stanfield from the Wire takes the cake , no redeeming qualities , just a monster interested in power and nothing else.

When it comes to movies i would choose Palpatin from Star Wars , also no redeeming qualities and ready to kill millions to get more power , what are your picks ?
 
I thought this was going to be about worst casting for a villain. I was going to say the head bad guys from Commando has to take the cake.

Worst, as in most despicable and villainous?

Hmmm...

5f8ed68fc21cfb0019468f2b


5f8ec81fc21cfb0019468f08
 
Night King also comes to mind , no motive , just wants to kill and conquer everyone.
 
19375E50-3DC2-4BC7-99BE-96922E121BF7.png

There isn't a flaming pit in hell hot enough for someone like this
 
Ralph, and also Ritchie from the Sopranos.
 
Hannibal Lecter is also right up there , although he does have some redeeming qualities , those are still outshined by his hobby of killing and eating innocent people.
 
TCE said:
Ralph, and also Ritchie from the Sopranos.
Click to expand...
Who do you think is worse ? I would say Ralphie , beating a pregnant girl to death and than acting like you took out the trash is much worse than Richie running over Beansie.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TCE
Laza cds mma said:
Who do you think is worse ? I would say Ralphie , beating a pregnant girl to death and than acting like you took out the trash is much worse than Richie running over Beansie.
Click to expand...

Yeah, it's gotta be Ralphie. Also killing that horse after the horse race. I'm glad Tony put an end to that weasel.

I laughed so hard when Tony's sister pushed him down the stairs, haha. Great actor played that villain.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,764
Messages
56,006,381
Members
175,030
Latest member
Remik89

Share this page

Back
Top