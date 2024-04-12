Worst UFC Poster Ever Made?

Bland and boring. No fighter being promoted, just the ufc brand.Not a big fan of the UFC push to make the organization look like other professional sports league. Started when they took away sponsorships and forced fighters to wear hand picked uniforms.MMA is not a team sport like Basketball or Hockey. It's an individual sport. The goal should be to put the spotlight on the fighters. Promote their unique fighting style and personalities.Anyway, what do you guys think of this piece of trash poster. Will you hang it on your wall?