Worst UFC Poster Ever Made?

a-comparison-of-the-official-ufc-posters-for-100-200-and-300-v0-21u4ihwopipc1.jpeg




Bland and boring. No fighter being promoted, just the ufc brand.

Not a big fan of the UFC push to make the organization look like other professional sports league. Started when they took away sponsorships and forced fighters to wear hand picked uniforms.

MMA is not a team sport like Basketball or Hockey. It's an individual sport. The goal should be to put the spotlight on the fighters. Promote their unique fighting style and personalities.

Anyway, what do you guys think of this piece of trash poster. Will you hang it on your wall?
 
200's poster is definitely superior but the fights on this card are hopefully much better.
 
Needs more birds.
 
Wreckless said:
a-comparison-of-the-official-ufc-posters-for-100-200-and-300-v0-21u4ihwopipc1.jpeg




Bland and boring. No fighter being promoted, just the ufc brand.

Not a big fan of the UFC push to make the organization look like other professional sports league. Started when they took away sponsorships and forced fighters to wear hand picked uniforms.

MMA is not a team sport like Basketball or Hockey. It's an individual sport. The goal should be to put the spotlight on the fighters. Promote their unique fighting style and personalities.

Anyway, what do you guys think of this piece of trash poster. Will you hang it on your wall?
Im not sure why they didnt use these as the official poster, its probably the best or only 2nd best to Hendricks vs Lawler anime style one.
ufc-300-artist-series-poster-v0-hu3ggzhdmhtc1.jpeg



0sl7zew8k5tc1.jpeg
 
Kids are getting perms nowadays I fear the day I've got the take the lad to get one. This gen is stupid as fuck cause we lead them. They use 300 cause this is a bum ass main event love them bot but this doesn't have the fan fare of 100 or 200 where is someone popping hot for roids?
 
VinceArch said:
200's poster is definitely superior but the fights on this card are hopefully much better.
The concept of 200 is cool but the actual art sucks. Is that supposed to be Tate and Nunes at the top?
 
