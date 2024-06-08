Worst start to a card ever?

brody_in_ga
This event has gotten off to a horrible start... Can't remember a worse one. Thank God it's free.
Nothing really... Each fight is lackluster and looks like a sparring match.Why, what's happening
This event has gotten off to a horrible start... Can't remember a worse one. Thank God it's free.
They ain’t gonna bleed for 2,500kNothing really... Each fight is lackluster and looks like a sparring match.
I've noticed that too...To be fair this card looked like garbage on paper when I saw it a week ago .
Noticed they've been moving the wmma to prelims / undercard more lately which makes the lower card drag even more .