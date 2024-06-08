  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Worst start to a card ever?

brody_in_ga

brody_in_ga

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 11, 2007
Messages
520
Reaction score
437
This event has gotten off to a horrible start... Can't remember a worse one. Thank God it's free.
 
Man, I don't like being one of those folks, but I have to agree. This has been a rough card. I'm checked out on the UFC. A lot of their cards don't really get my excited much anymore. I still enjoy MMA, but I get more excited for KSW, ACA and other organizations more so than a lot of the UFC cards.
 
To be fair this card looked like garbage on paper when I saw it a week ago .
Noticed they've been moving the wmma to prelims / undercard more lately which makes the lower card drag even more .
 
Pizza Werewolf said:
To be fair this card looked like garbage on paper when I saw it a week ago .
Noticed they've been moving the wmma to prelims / undercard more lately which makes the lower card drag even more .
Click to expand...
I've noticed that too...
 
  • Like
Reactions: YSB
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,980
Messages
55,663,096
Members
174,883
Latest member
Yayaelt

Share this page

Back
Top