Worst Pair Of Title Fights Ever?

I can't remember another pair of title fights combining for 50 minutes of pure boredom. Absolutely nothing exciting happened outside of 1 Shevchenko knee to the gut.

JDM & Zhang were woefully unprepared, while Islam & Shevy showed zero desire to finish.

What was shaping up to be an all-time great card became utterly forgettable.
 
only if you're a hater

islam demolished jacks leg and made him look worse than poirier and volk
val beat zhang everywhere. zhang is a physical beast, but that means nothing if you dont have skills or choke under the lights (like she did vs rose)
 
The Islam and Khamzat hate is irrational as fuck.

I feel obliged here...
Never change sherdog
Neither Islam or Khamzat showed any interest in doing anything other than hold their opponent down and rack up control time. Ground and pound or submissions are generally well-received from the audience when a fighter has a clear advantage in the grappling
 
only if you're a hater

islam demolished jacks leg and made him look worse than poirier and volk
val beat zhang everywhere. zhang is a physical beast, but that means nothing if you dont have skills or choke under the lights (like she did vs rose)
"oNly iF u A haTeR"

Its an entertainment business & all 4 title fight participants were objectively boring. Take your hipster bullshit take about how cool it was to watch these 2 snoozefests somewhere else.
 
Jdm didn't have the right game plan. Should have worked on his td defense.

Good job on defending off his back. He survived.

Islam was setting up subs the whole time on the ground. Jdm was in danger most of the fight.

I found this fight to be entertaining

Valentina is just a very smart fighter. She might be one of the best fighters ever in terms of winning. She can attack without putting herself in danger.

I honestly did not pay much attention to this one after the 2nd round. It was boring indeed.
 
What about this one? UFC Noche at the Sphere

O'Malley x Merab 1
Grasso x Shevchenko 3
Good shout but I thought O'Malley/Merab was easily more entertaining than either of tonights fights. Shevy vs Grasso/Zhang were equally terrible tho
 
Jdm didn't have the right game plan. Should have worked on his td defense.

Good job on defending off his back. He survived.

Islam was setting up subs the whole time on the ground. Jdm was in danger most of the fight.

I found this fight to be entertaining

Valentina is just a very smart fighter. She might be one of the best fighters ever in terms of winning. She can attack without putting herself in danger.

I honestly did not pay much attention to this one after the 2nd round. It was boring indeed.
He also needs to learn how to check a calf-kick ffs
 
MMA hipsters think it makes them look like they have a deeper understanding/appreciation of MMA by claiming they love watching fights that most other people claim are boring. Like Robin Black, the ultimate MMA hipster, claiming he loves watching every single fight.
 
Nah. Islam attempted a ton of submissions. JDM was just very good at avoiding them.

Val is clearly content to just do nothing of consequence for the rest of her career though.
 
Agree.

Don't ever apologize for what you like or let people pressure you into joining the crowd.

I'm convinced a lot of people that claim to 'appreciate grappling' are just trying to come across as more cultured/sophisticated MMA fans.
 
We saw the best skilled male and female fighter (both been #1 pfp for years) dominate 2 HIGHLY skilled Champions.

Both tried to finish with damage/subs over time. Change your perspective.
 
