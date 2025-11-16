Worst Pair Of Title Fights Ever?

JoeRowe
I can't remember another pair of title fights combining for 50 minutes of pure boredom. Absolutely nothing exciting happened outside of 1 Shevchenko knee to the gut.
JDM & Zhang were woefully unprepared, while Islam & Shevy showed zero desire to finish.
What was shaping up to be an all-time great card became utterly forgettable.
