Worst loss of all time?

I think he was already fucked up so he tried to force a wild exchange in hopes of KOing DDP right then and there
 
kuf said:
I think he was already fucked up so he tried to force a wild exchange in hopes of KOing DDP right then and there
Click to expand...
Nah. He was winning when he did that. Seems like he was trying to do something cool and then immediately got hurt.
 
Portland8242 said:
Izzy's striking defense is so disgustingly overrated, we finally got it put to rest tonight.
Click to expand...
He always gets by having good distance control. But his head movement is not nearly as good as his footwork
 
Really dumb IQ, was likely up 2-1 and easily winning the round until he got rocked. His chin is gone and doesn't seem to think straight when he gets touched up.

The stars really aligned for that Alex counter he pulled out cause that was heading towards another bad loss in that one.
 
It was a bluff. I think he got buzzed a bit before that and tried to act strong. DuPlessis didn't buy it.
 
Izzy shouldn´t have taken this fight he should have quite during his defetat to Strickland
 
I was kinda nervous for DDP starting the championship rounds cuz those body shots Izzy was landing
But then BOOM

It was a good fight
Izzy has nothing to be ashamed of
 
No Mas said:
Really dumb IQ, was likely up 2-1 and easily winning the round until he got rocked. His chin is gone and doesn't seem to think straight when he gets touched up.

The stars really aligned for that Alex counter he pulled out cause that was heading towards another bad loss in that one.
Click to expand...
There's a reason he's shot down the idea of another fight with Pereira. He knows what's up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

13 others
Which "100" series card was the best?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
1K
Mammothman
Mammothman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,346
Messages
56,049,281
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top