Worst loss of all time?

Recency bias and all that, but Izzy pointing at the ground trying to be like Max and immediately getting rocked and submitted has got to be up there.
Nah. He was winning when he did that. Seems like he was trying to do something cool and then immediately got hurt.I think he was already fucked up so he tried to force a wild exchange in hopes of KOing DDP right then and there
He always gets by having good distance control. But his head movement is not nearly as good as his footworkIzzy's striking defense is so disgustingly overrated, we finally got it put to rest tonight.
How much have you? Lets see you list the top 100.Not even in the top 100 Jesus how much have you had to drink.
There's a reason he's shot down the idea of another fight with Pereira. He knows what's up.Really dumb IQ, was likely up 2-1 and easily winning the round until he got rocked. His chin is gone and doesn't seem to think straight when he gets touched up.
The stars really aligned for that Alex counter he pulled out cause that was heading towards another bad loss in that one.