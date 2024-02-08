worst fight from the actual card UFC300

what is the worst fight announced for UFC 300

for me it is an easy pick

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

why it is so bad,
first Bo annouced that he is not a prelim fight,
then he get emasculated by the worst matchmaking in a long time

and the dumb who think he is smart, accept to fight a guy who is 4-4 in his UFC carreer

they should fight for a belt "The toughest taxi driver in the business"

this does not make any sense,
and it does absolutely nothing for Bo The Dumbo Nickal

this guy need to hire one of the top manager in mma, thats the only way he can save himself from fighting a nobody

if he had half a brain, he would be a fighting a ranked guy period
 
Holly vs Kayla seems like a huge mismatch based on comments on here, sports betting odds etc
Holly is 42 and has lost quite a lot recently. Kayla is 33, 16-1 record but honestly i don't know too much about quality of opponents for either of them.

I just don't particularly feel excited for this fight, but its a great card and i will most likely tune in still
 
There's nothing wrong with that fight or the match making at all.

Bo Is a nobody, Cody is a no body. They belong together.

Worst fight Is harrison vs holm
 
The answer to this is always WMMA.
 
