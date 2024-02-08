worst fight from the actual card UFC300

what is the worst fight announced for UFC 300



for me it is an easy pick



Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage



why it is so bad,

first Bo annouced that he is not a prelim fight,

then he get emasculated by the worst matchmaking in a long time



and the dumb who think he is smart, accept to fight a guy who is 4-4 in his UFC carreer



they should fight for a belt "The toughest taxi driver in the business"



this does not make any sense,

and it does absolutely nothing for Bo The Dumbo Nickal



this guy need to hire one of the top manager in mma, thats the only way he can save himself from fighting a nobody



if he had half a brain, he would be a fighting a ranked guy period