Worst fast food

Spounman

Spounman

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 26, 2017
Messages
17,368
Reaction score
25,564
What in your opinion is the worst fast food you could eat?

Yesterday I was busy all day so I got some taco through the drive thru for lunch and they were so greasy that they were falling apart as I'd pick them up. Had me feeling like I ate motor oil.
 
TribalDrumz said:
maybe mcds uses better meat in Canada? Can you confirm Sonny
Click to expand...
Yeah, honestly think its a food agency thingy.
Because the quality here is way better.

Fast food joint in the US is so much more greasy or cheaper. Idk how to explain this properly lol.
 
Natural Order said:
Burger King. Absolute dog vomit. Dunno if Id even give a homeless person something from that dung heap.

<{clintugh}>
Click to expand...
Agree that BK is the worst fast food joint.
(For a Burger place anyway)
 
BK, McD's and Sonic

It's been 10+ since I've been to any of those I think.
 
IMG_3324.png
This is fucking garbage pizza , if someone tells me they like this I secretly loose respect for their judgment
 
Burger King, Del Taco, Jack n the Box, Little Cesar's, and Sonic.
But would still eat if need be
 
White Castle is kind of doo doo. The microwaveable version from Walmart taste the same as the real thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,442
Messages
56,647,031
Members
175,332
Latest member
inox40000

Share this page

Back
Top