Worst fall from the top?

Between these 3

Barao
Neck tat
Moraes

Rank them
 
I'd say Barao, since he reached the highest peak out of these 3 so the fall is more devastating. Garbrandt is a close second because there were such high hopes for his future.
 
War machine.

Went from viral fighter to behind bars for life
 
Rashad and Koschek both ended on bad skids too.
 
conor-mcgregor-stand-your-base.gif
 
It might be recency bias but Jones has completely annihilated whatever positive legacy he still had.
 
Guys, Jones is an ass, but just cause he’s ducking Aspinall doesn’t mean he’s taken some wild fall from the top.

Fall from the top is like McGregor shit, BJ, Barao etc
 
Kyojiro Kagenuma said:
It might be recency bias but Jones has completely annihilated whatever positive legacy he still had.
Click to expand...
Are you insane? Just because Jon made your boy Tommy cry on social media doesn’t mean he “fell from the top.” He’s still undefeated and still the goat
 
Barao. Went from a 29-fight win streak and P4P candidate to getting KO'ed on the prelims by guys outside of the top-15. No one else on that list has lost so badly to C- and D-tier fighters like Renan has.
 
Definitely Jon Jones. Guy went from possible GOAT to a complete joke of a fighter
 
Megatronlee said:
On top and rich and telling the fake fans to fuck off?

Get some help
Click to expand...
That's a cope-filled way to say he's destroying an entire division and damaging careers because he's too cowardly to defend against a legitimate contender (and this is after a career filled with cheating and the unprecedented allowances made for him to do all this shit).

If that's something you admire, then good for you. For most of us, that's a pretty sad way for someone to end their career.
 
