Worst Conor PPV Lineup ever?!

UFC 303 is Conor’s return and many are excited to see him, but is this the weakest PPV he’s ever headlined?

Check the updated UFC 303 lineup below.

Even the main event is not really a must watch fight. Conor sells but usually when he has an opponent that adds to the intrigue.
Anyone else thinking this PPV doesn’t break a million buys?
 
I don’t think this is the first Conor card that’s a little lackluster, they definitely expect him to carry these, which I’m sure he will.
 
Arlovski still fights? <30>
 
Dana White said that the UFC 303 gate already has broken the gate record at "way over $20 million", so he's a happy camper.

Aside from the to-be-expected lame WMMA fights, and another fucking Andrei Arlovski fight, it's a great card.
 
Thought they were still adding 2 or 3 main card fights? If that's the card then that sucks. However the big card is the Sphere card 306 maybe they are just sacrificing a big July card to assure that one.

Still I expect a legit Co main to be added
 
