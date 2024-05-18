Worst Conor PPV Lineup ever?!

Fedora Millionankles
UFC 303 is Conor’s return and many are excited to see him, but is this the weakest PPV he’s ever headlined?
Anyone else thinking this PPV doesn’t break a million buys?
- Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
- Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
- Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
- Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira
- Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
- Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
- Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez
- Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
