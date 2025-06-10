Worst coaches ever.

Poirierfan
Cajun couyon extraordinaire.
@Titanium
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2016
- Messages
- 37,194
- Reaction score
- 71,497
Having to watch Sean and his brilliant coach the "Red Hawk" on Saturday (yes, that was actually Tim's name when he fought,)
Who's y'all's top 3 worst coaches of all time in the UFC?
Mine are as follows
1. Joshua Fabia - Gay cult leader/conman
2. Edmond Tarverdyan- Head moment king.
3. Pat Barry- no need for explanation.
Last edited: