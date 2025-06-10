Worst coaches ever.

Having to watch Sean and his brilliant coach the "Red Hawk" on Saturday (yes, that was actually Tim's name when he fought,)
IMG_20250610_075619.jpg
Who's y'all's top 3 worst coaches of all time in the UFC?

Mine are as follows
1. Joshua Fabia - Gay cult leader/conman
2. Edmond Tarverdyan- Head moment king.
3. Pat Barry- no need for explanation.
 
Very few examples of a new coach completely ruining an established fighter like Edmond did to Travis Browne, I'm not sure anyone can challenge him.

He was a boxing/striking oriented coach and his main success was Rousey, who won in spite of her horrendous striking, using her completely separate grappling background.
 
jitzmonkey said:
Whoever that dude was who told Tony to “throw sand” at Gaethje during their fight.
bro when eddie bravo said "you may need to go for an imanari" against gaethje, Me and my friends say that as a meme now. Like if you're going into a 1v5 in counter strike, may need to go for an imanari, or if you're getting dominated in street fighter down a round with no bars left; Imanari. lol
 
Eddie Bravo for convincing the world 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu works. Urging Tony to do an Imanari roll was a stroke of brilliance though.

Faras is probably the "normal" coach with the most brainfarts. Like training Rory to attack Wonderboy with Imanari Rolls from distance and then being flabbergasted when it doesn't work.
 
Gunna be hard to come up a coach to dethrone one of those three. If you include cornermen (corner women), well..
IMG_9566.jpeg
 
I don't think Edmond is that bad when he's working with Armenians. He doesn't seem to be the kind of coach who can develop established fighters but he's taken too many guys from scratch to becoming UFC fighters for me to call him an awful coach.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I don't think Edmond is that bad when he's working with Armenians. He doesn't seem to be the kind of coach who can develop established fighters but he's taken too many guys from scratch to becoming UFC fighters for me to call him an awful coach.
Yeah, I can think was worse. Edmond was just one dimensional and kind of a bullshit artist imo.
 
europe1 said:
Eddie Bravo for convincing the world 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu works. Urging Tony to do an Imanari roll was a stroke of brilliance though.

Faras is probably the "normal" coach with the most brainfarts. Like training Rory to attack Wonderboy with Imanari Rolls from distance and then being flabbergasted when it doesn't work.
Firas is awful.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Firas is awful.
You just wait until he discovers human beings have two arms. And can throw punches with either of them. Your snark will look mighty silly when that happens.
 
