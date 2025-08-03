  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Worst cardio exposed in UFC history?

I would be willing to bet that these men worked just as hard as any during their runs but some guys just have no lungs genetically

Edmen Shahbazyan
Conor McGregor
Brunson

If you can't go 5 rounds and remain dangerous, this is not the right sport for you. Once other fighters find out it's game over.
 
Michel Pereira against Hernandez was tired in the first minute after a good momentum, he should have had invested in that.

If you're strong and has NO CARDIO, it's dumb to fight saving energy, try the KO in the first round instead of trying to fight like a zombie for 3 or 5 rounds.

the same happened when he fought Abus, he was saving energy and DID NOTHING.
 
Jinx_AA said:
Kimbo And Houston Alexander had an epic poor cardio moment in their fight if memory serves me right
Kimbo vs Dada 5000 was the most embarrassing display of cardio ever I think. Finished from being so gassed he had to pretend he got hit with a knockout punch.
 
Not in the UFC but also Kimbo vs Dada 3000. Good lord...
 
hbombbisping said:
Kimbo vs Dada 5000 was the most embarrassing display of cardio ever I think. Finished from being so gassed he had to pretend he got hit with a knockout punch.
Iirc didn't Dada get rushed to the hospital after because his heart gave out or something like that? He ended up okay but it was a pretty major thing? Or am I remembering wrong?
 
mkess101 said:
Not in the UFC but also Kimbo vs Dada 3000. Good lord...
This.. unless a fighter dies from exhaustion on the spot (God forbid) Kimbo Dada will always be the standard bearer for shockingly horrible cardio

Shout out to Cain in Mexico City v. Werdum, that's another outlier when you consider Cain was known for cardio.

The knees from Werdum + the altitude effectively sapped him of his oxygen until he recklessly dove into a guillotine to lose his belt.
 
I think the Dada 8000 fight was good for like a minute, then Kimbo and Dada 9000 were both panting hard. By round 2, Dada 1200 was a walking Corpse
 
hbombbisping said:
Khamzat
 
