Worst "brother of..."

joey gerbils
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2011
- Messages
- 2,076
- Reaction score
- 1,380
Who's the least successful, least remarkable "brother of..." mma fighter. Fighters unsuccessfully riding the coat tails of a sibling.
The reason I even began thinking about it is bc of Topurias bro getting signed
Some brotherly flops that comes to mind from more recent times are Muhammed Usman and Herbert Burns.
Who's the least successful bro in the UFC? MMA in general?
The reason I even began thinking about it is bc of Topurias bro getting signed
Some brotherly flops that comes to mind from more recent times are Muhammed Usman and Herbert Burns.
Who's the least successful bro in the UFC? MMA in general?