Worst "brother of..."

joey gerbils

joey gerbils

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 25, 2011
Messages
2,076
Reaction score
1,380
Who's the least successful, least remarkable "brother of..." mma fighter. Fighters unsuccessfully riding the coat tails of a sibling.
The reason I even began thinking about it is bc of Topurias bro getting signed


Some brotherly flops that comes to mind from more recent times are Muhammed Usman and Herbert Burns.

Who's the least successful bro in the UFC? MMA in general?
 
Herbert Burns. I don't think Gilbert is really even that great, Herb is just that bad
 
Overall in mma, Nick Serra followed closely by Jason Guida. In the UFC, Dan Miller?
 
Fabian Edwards (Leon bro) and Keith Lee (Kevin bro).
 
I think most have already been named...Dan Lauzon? Had a decent career outside the UFC, but winless in the octagon. He definitely did not do ok in the UFC
 
I was gonna go DDP

But he ain't no Izzy's brother, son.
 
Nick Diaz for sure. Nate has a win over the GOAT (McGregor) and a close decision lose. What has Nick done but ride his brother's coattails.
 
d0g said:
Nick Diaz for sure. Nate has a win over the GOAT (McGregor) and a close decision lose. What has Nick done but ride his brother's coattails.
Click to expand...
Ban. Or yellow card at least.
<Deported1>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,072
Messages
56,096,507
Members
175,069
Latest member
Fred_Tam

Share this page

Back
Top