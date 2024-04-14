Worst BMF-gatekeeper in UFC: Mas vs Max vs Poirier vs Justin vs Chandler vs Conor?

Gregoire1
дезоксерибонулеиновая кислота
UFC fastly becoming freak-show organisation...
Who is the worst of BMF freakshow-gatekeepers who somehow fight for the title and not alllow really best fighters to fight for the title?
Candidates: Diaz, Masvidal, Poirier, Justin, Max, Conor, Chandler?
Its interesting that all these fighters are LW (5 from 8) or FW to WW diapasone... MW and up - no such fighters...
