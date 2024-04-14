Worst BMF-gatekeeper in UFC: Mas vs Max vs Poirier vs Justin vs Chandler vs Conor?

Gregoire1

Gregoire1

дезоксерибонулеиновая кислота
@purple
Joined
Jan 8, 2015
Messages
2,052
Reaction score
729
UFC fastly becoming freak-show organisation...
Who is the worst of BMF freakshow-gatekeepers who somehow fight for the title and not alllow really best fighters to fight for the title?
Candidates: Diaz, Masvidal, Poirier, Justin, Max, Conor, Chandler?
Its interesting that all these fighters are LW (5 from 8) or FW to WW diapasone... MW and up - no such fighters...
 
Objectively Correct said:
How can you post something like this after seeing Maxs performance? Did you watch the fight brody?
Click to expand...

Yes, one gatekeeper KO other. I can watch a lot of such KO and "superfights" in minor organisations and at the street...
 
Hating on Justin, Max, or Poirier should be a bannable offense, imo.
 
"Who is the worst of BMF freakshow-gatekeepers who somehow fight for the title and not alllow really best fighters to fight for the title?"

Just read that a few times and realize that you typed that out while attempting to judge anyone for anything. And then sleep on it and reflect tomorrow.
 
