Worst accident

You have to have seen the outcome or watched it happen.



Went to a scrap yard in my younger days to collect the remains of my crashed car.......



There by the side was a freshly delivered Ford escort with no roof, inside the seats although washed still heavily stained with blood, asked the owner of the scrap yard what had happened, 4 young men traveling down a narrow country road at approximately 80mph had an encounter with some sort of farming equipment turning out of a concealed entrance to a field, which chopped the roof and all their heads clean off.