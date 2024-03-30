Worst accident

William Huggins

William Huggins

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
15,250
Reaction score
11,996
You have to have seen the outcome or watched it happen.

Went to a scrap yard in my younger days to collect the remains of my crashed car.......

There by the side was a freshly delivered Ford escort with no roof, inside the seats although washed still heavily stained with blood, asked the owner of the scrap yard what had happened, 4 young men traveling down a narrow country road at approximately 80mph had an encounter with some sort of farming equipment turning out of a concealed entrance to a field, which chopped the roof and all their heads clean off.
 
Me breaking me back in a car crash
they had to remove the roof to get me out.

Not much blood.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Gang attack on Haitian hospital leads to a call for help and an unlikely triumph for police
Replies
0
Views
299
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,958
Messages
55,319,036
Members
174,735
Latest member
dimasw70

Share this page

Back
Top