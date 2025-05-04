Worst 5 de Mayo Boxing weekend in years …

-Friday Night Ring Magazine card was lackluster to say the least. Rolly Romero was the mvp of the card. None of the other “big names” did themselves any favors. The venue set up was a mess, 200 chairs, felt more like a pandemic card than anything special. Lampley seemed to be happier retired that announcing the fights. Mike Coppinger with the mic, what a disgrace.



-Saturday’s Riyadh weak lineup. Basically no buzz for this one, just look at the discussion post. 3 pages going into the main event, that no-one wants to see. Badou Jack on a co- main event against a late replacement, it cannot get any worse.



-Sunday’s card, even though everyone wants to see the Monster in the US. Cardenas as an opponent leaves a lot to be desired. Ticket sales have been slow as hell. T-Mobile arena was reduced in size and not even with that, the card has very little traction. Undercard, Top Rank ESPN level, that’s why they just lost their tv deal.



Is this the worst 5 de mayo boxing weekend in the last 15-20 years?



De la Hoya - Mayweather - peak Canelo- were the names that dominated this date and we always had mega events- this weekend not so much imo.