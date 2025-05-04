Worst 5 de Mayo Boxing weekend in years …

-Friday Night Ring Magazine card was lackluster to say the least. Rolly Romero was the mvp of the card. None of the other “big names” did themselves any favors. The venue set up was a mess, 200 chairs, felt more like a pandemic card than anything special. Lampley seemed to be happier retired that announcing the fights. Mike Coppinger with the mic, what a disgrace.

-Saturday’s Riyadh weak lineup. Basically no buzz for this one, just look at the discussion post. 3 pages going into the main event, that no-one wants to see. Badou Jack on a co- main event against a late replacement, it cannot get any worse.

-Sunday’s card, even though everyone wants to see the Monster in the US. Cardenas as an opponent leaves a lot to be desired. Ticket sales have been slow as hell. T-Mobile arena was reduced in size and not even with that, the card has very little traction. Undercard, Top Rank ESPN level, that’s why they just lost their tv deal.

Is this the worst 5 de mayo boxing weekend in the last 15-20 years?

De la Hoya - Mayweather - peak Canelo- were the names that dominated this date and we always had mega events- this weekend not so much imo.
 
Yeah, I think it is the worst Cinco de Mayo weekend in recent boxing history. At least within the last 20 years. I hope that the fights around Mexican Independence Day are better. From what I understand the Crawford vs Canelo event is official and scheduled for September 12th.
 
Teofimo vs. Barboza wasn’t that bad. You can say what you want about Teofimo, but he got the most entertaining fight out of Barboza we’ve seen. It was the best fight of both of the cards on DAZN. Lampley, Tarver and Tyson were a fiasco yesterday during the card. They had no idea who any of the fighters were. They constantly got them all mixed up.

The Canelo card was odd. The venue was half empty. It was a Cinco de Mayo Canelo fight. Putting it on in Saudi Arabia was weird and not helpful.
 
The Canelo card was odd. The venue was half empty. It was a Cinco de Mayo Canelo fight. Putting it on in Saudi Arabia was weird and not helpful.
I'm not surprised it was half empty. Even hardcore boxing fans don't know much about William Scull (despite winning the vacant IBF title recently).
 
I'm not surprised it was half empty. Even hardcore boxing fans don't know much about William Scull (despite winning the vacant IBF title recently).
It was 6.30 am in KSA.... besides biz is biz but 5 de mayo its in Mexico not in Rhiad.
 
It was 6.30 am in KSA.... besides biz is biz but 5 de mayo its in Mexico not in Rhiad.
Yeah but they always hold fights at odd times over there (they kind of have to). That's nothing new. Cinco de Mayo is celebrated in Mexico, especially in Puebla, but it's actually celebrated more in the US.
 
