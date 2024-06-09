  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Worse "Shared Entertainment" Experience.....

Nameless Ghoul

Nameless Ghoul

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 22, 2014
Messages
10,012
Reaction score
5,040
Sharing a song or comedy bit with someone, and the feeling when it completely "bombs"? Equally being on the "receiving end" of either is brutal. Anymore, I personally only share if I feel like 100% someone is potentially "on board". However, given the choice between the two...most songs have something about them atleast which even if you do not enjoy them personally you can understand the "appeal". Humor though..to share something "comedic" anymore you have to know your audience 110%.
 
Last edited:
My brother's entire sense of humor is quoting tv shows, movies, and comic books. Even when it doesn't really make sense. Unfortunately, I have decades of experience of hearing referential jokes that bombed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,009
Messages
55,666,608
Members
174,886
Latest member
FELIPETHEEAGLEVEIGA

Share this page

Back
Top