Worse "Shared Entertainment" Experience.....

Sharing a song or comedy bit with someone, and the feeling when it completely "bombs"? Equally being on the "receiving end" of either is brutal. Anymore, I personally only share if I feel like 100% someone is potentially "on board". However, given the choice between the two...most songs have something about them atleast which even if you do not enjoy them personally you can understand the "appeal". Humor though..to share something "comedic" anymore you have to know your audience 110%.