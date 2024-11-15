Worried about Stipe after hearing him speak at the pre-fight presser

rstringer
Is it me or is Stipe incomprehensible as ever when he speaks? He really sound like the way he does in the Mujahed animations. i just heard uwau uwau uwau uwau uwau uwau...
Plus he seemed to no be able to hear shit to the point where deaf Dana had to translate to him.
I wonder if he is with it , these signs are not very encouraging.
