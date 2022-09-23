Worldwide MMA Lounge Chat, v.1

Welcome! This is the Worldwide MMA Lounge a.k.a the Non Thread Worthy News & Discussion Thread

Latest non-fight news, tweets, and Instagram posts from non UFC fighters?
Funny and random MMA clips & memes from different orgs?
Fan made video promos?
General chat with the Worldwide MMA crew?
Avatar requests?

Post 'em here!

This thread is the place to chill for the loyal posters of the Worldwide MMA sub!

Guidelines:
- General Forum Rules still apply
- No flaming
- Political posts may be deleted or moved to The War Room
- Please use spoiler tags for NSFW content or large images
- All other off-topic, non UFC, and non-thread worthy threads/posts will be merged in here
- Cheers and have fun!
 
Dreyga2000 said:
I feel special to be counted among this list of greats

<{UberTS}>
Click to expand...
Me too:D

OZ5sFZ9.png
 

giovanni_ss said:
Welcome aboard, Ron!

This thread was actually inspired by your suggestion to make a thread, last year I think, where posters can just chill, hang out, and talk MMA, and call it like "Aloha Friday" or something. Thanks! :)
Click to expand...
"You really like me, You really really li ke me" No seriously I tink its a great idea cool for people to just come talk story about mma or fighting in general without it being to specific, Tanks for the tag and for listening
 
RonMachineGunJhun said:
"You really like me, You really really li ke me" No seriously I tink its a great idea cool for people to just come talk story about mma or fighting in general without it being to specific, Tanks for the tag and for listening
Click to expand...

Of course braddah, it's a pleasure and it was a great idea.
 
