World's Biggest Boxer, 7'2" Dane?

Click on the small triangle in the corner of the video to turn on English subtitles.


Embed doesn't work for some reason so here's the link:


YouTube - Morten Poulsen - World's Biggest Boxer


"Morten Poulsen, a 7'2" (219 cm) viking from the Cold North (Denmark), is about to embark on a professional boxing career to hunt down the seven-foot Russian World Champion, Nikolay Valuev."


...
 
Didn't watch all of the video, but he appears to fight way too tall when he was working the focus mitts with this manager.

What made Tyson so special was how small he boxed and then how he could explode when given an opportunity to catch his opponents off guard.
 
In the video he just throws jabs and right straights ... it doesnt seem like he canreally box, well maybe Im just sick and tired of the freakshows lol

or maybe the guy's legit?
 
yay! another giant 12 round decision jabber! Thats what the HW division needs.

well atleast he looks human unlike Valuev....
 
Too damn skinny and he looks like he has short arms for his height.
 
Where's The Riverman?

That tall Chinese, caballero.
 
Didn't watch all of the video, but he appears to fight way too tall when he was working the focus mitts with this manager.

What made Tyson so special was how small he boxed and then how he could explode when given an opportunity to catch his opponents off guard.
tyson wasn't 7'2 , he was a small hw so he boxed like it , this guy might as well use the advantage that he has .
 
This guy's taller than Kaspars Kamballa? He's another one who is not very good.
 
tyson wasn't 7'2 , he was a small hw so he boxed like it , this guy might as well use the advantage that he has .
Tyson crouched down very low to make him a small target. Then he'd suddenly show his reach which would belie the 5'3" target or however low he crouched down that he presented.

Perhaps I was taught wrong, but most boxers don't want to stand tall and want to crouch down. Some don't have good knees for doing so. The bit of video I saw didn't adequately answer this for me.
 
Tyson crouched down very low to make him a small target. Then he'd suddenly show his reach which would belie the 5'3" target or however low he crouched down that he presented.

Perhaps I was taught wrong, but most boxers don't want to stand tall and want to crouch down. Some don't have good knees for doing so. The bit of video I saw didn't adequately answer this for me.
Tyson crouched low because he was a short fighter. If you are tall with a huge reach advantage, it's a good idea to use that advantage.
 
Julius Long is taller than Valuev also, and that didn't mean anything.
 
Say what you will about Valuev and the awful state of the heavyweight division right now. But he's got enough skill to be able to beat a lot of the higher ranked heavyweights. You can't do that just by being tall, or Manute Bol would have been a world champ.

Hell, Manute almost could've been a middleweight!
 
He beat Ruiz for the WBA title again. He is due to defend against Minnie Mouse next time out.
I didn't even know that fight happened. Did anyone see it?
 
Say what you will about Valuev and the awful state of the heavyweight division right now. But he's got enough skill to be able to beat a lot of the higher ranked heavyweights. You can't do that just by being tall, or Manute Bol would have been a world champ.

Hell, Manute almost could've been a middleweight!

Hell, Manute almost could've been a middleweight!
Still remember watching Manute kick Refridgerator Perry's ass on toughman.
 
