World wide OCD awareness day

ferrisjso said: My father has OCD. Its ruined his life. And he refuses to get medication for it because people with OCD enjoy their OCD. Click to expand...

ferrisjso said: He runs himself into the ground. Hes incapable of relaxing he always has to be doing something or he goes crazy.



Hes one of them natural types that distrusts medication and looks up all his special secret supplements that are going to make him healthier when the real issue is as clear as day Click to expand...

As someone diagnosed with OCD, this is fundamentally false. I seriously doubt he has actual OCD if he claims to enjoy it. Or did you just make up how he feels about?I'd literally rather have chronic aids, maybe even cancerThat....doesn't sound like OCD. You're just assuming that's what he has arent you? Don't do that. It diminishes the actual struggle people dealing with shit like this have and is borderline insulting to them.It's like how everyone that feels themselves a bit quirky today says "I'm not diagnosed but I totes fersure have autism" or how everyone lazy or not thar smart has ADHD as an excuse to use amphetamines. Shit isn't a fashion accessory.I apologize don't mean to blow up. I'm overreacting it's just a massive pet peeve of mine that's been building for years