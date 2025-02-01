  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

World wide OCD awareness day

Hey everyone It's Obsessive Compulsive Disorder awareness day So if you have things you really feel the need to do please try to be more aware of these Compulsions and perhaps trying your best to overcome them Thank you
 
My father has OCD. Its ruined his life. And he refuses to get medication for it because people with OCD enjoy their OCD.
 
He runs himself into the ground. Hes incapable of relaxing he always has to be doing something or he goes crazy.

Hes one of them natural types that distrusts medication and looks up all his special secret supplements that are going to make him healthier when the real issue is as clear as day.
 
I have CDO.


It's like OCD but the letters are in the right order .
 
That makes a lot of sense actually I feel I have gained insight into you thank you for this brother
 
As someone diagnosed with OCD, this is fundamentally false. I seriously doubt he has actual OCD if he claims to enjoy it. Or did you just make up how he feels about?

I'd literally rather have chronic aids, maybe even cancer

That....doesn't sound like OCD. You're just assuming that's what he has arent you? Don't do that. It diminishes the actual struggle people dealing with shit like this have and is borderline insulting to them.

It's like how everyone that feels themselves a bit quirky today says "I'm not diagnosed but I totes fersure have autism" or how everyone lazy or not thar smart has ADHD as an excuse to use amphetamines. Shit isn't a fashion accessory.

I apologize don't mean to blow up. I'm overreacting it's just a massive pet peeve of mine that's been building for years
 
He doesn't claim to enjoy it. But its not something he wants to fix or treat in anyway.
 
To honor those with the disease, I opened and closed this thread 17 times in a row.
 
