  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International World risks up to $39 trillion in economic losses from vanishing wetlands

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Silver
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
10,823
Reaction score
13,663
By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, July 15 (Reuters) - The global destruction of wetlands, which support fisheries, agriculture and flood control, may mean the loss of $39 trillion in economic benefits by 2050, according to a report by the Convention on Wetlands released on Tuesday.

Some 22% of wetlands, both freshwater systems such as peat lands, rivers and lakes, and coastal marine systems including mangroves and coral reefs, have disappeared since 1970, according to the intergovernmental report, the fastest pace of loss of any ecosystem.

KZH3IQ5NCNNCZIIKGXZQGPKOJ4.jpg

A drone view shows turf from Derryrush bog left out to dry after being harvested from the blanket bog, in Derryrush, Ireland, April 22, 2024. Ireland's bogs were formed over thousands of years as decaying plants formed a thick layer of peat in wetland areas. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

Pressures, including land-use change, pollution, agricultural expansion, invasive species, and the impacts of climate change - such as rising sea levels and drought - are driving the declines.

"The scale of loss and degradationis beyond what we can afford to ignore," said Hugh Robertson, the lead author of the report.

The report called for annual investments of $275 billion to $550 billion to reverse the threats to the remaining wetlands, and said current spending was a "substantial under-investment" without giving figures.

The world has lost 411 million hectares of wetlands, the equivalent of half a billion football pitches, and a quarter of the remaining wetlands are now classified as in a state of degradation, according to the report.

Wetlands' economic benefits include flood regulation, water purification and carbon storage - key as water levels rise and tropical storms and hurricanes intensify due to climate change.

They also support the fishery and agriculture industries and offer cultural benefits.

The report launches a week before the Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, meeting of the parties of the Convention on Wetlands, a global agreement of 172 countries signed in 1971 to spearhead preservation of the ecosystem.

The group, which includes China, Russia and the United States, meets every three years, but it is unclear if all nations will send delegates.
Wetland deterioration is particularly acute in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, but is worsening in Europe and North America, the report said.
Rehabilitation projects are under way in countries including Zambia, Cambodia and China.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainabil...es-vanishing-wetlands-report-says-2025-07-15/
 
Well....I think it's clear that the first world and capitalism has made the collective decision to press on and continue fucking shit up.....with the hope that at the end of the rainbow is a way to fix the mess we made...... and that we get to the end of the rainbow before we fuck shit up beyond repair.
 
cooks1 said:
Well....I think it's clear that the first world and capitalism has made the collective decision to press on and continue fucking shit up.....with the hope that at the end of the rainbow is a way to fix the mess we made...... and that we get to the end of the rainbow before we fuck shit up beyond repair.
Click to expand...
- Were like a dumber version of ants. Destroying the enviroment with hope that some miracle wil fix it all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEB
International France discovers the world largest source of white hydrogen
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Dalarna3
Dalarna3
HOLA
Economy Trump Media to raise $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies, FT reports
Replies
5
Views
218
Kingz
Kingz
LeonardoBjj
International Rising poverty in conflict zones ‘causes a billion people to go hungry’
Replies
1
Views
85
Beechwood
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,267
Messages
57,590,735
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top